Second instance prison PEC must be voted on in the Chamber; understand what is at stake – Politics

Stopped for over a year at Chamber of Deputies, a Second instance prison PEC should go to vote this Wednesday, 8, in a special committee of the House. The text that will be analyzed had the report of the deputy Fabio Trad (PSD-MS) and was drawn up based on a proposal presented by Alex Manente (Cidadania-SP) after the STF pave the way for the release of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in 2019.

Today, the Constitution establishes that the defendant will not be considered guilty until the sentence becomes final, that is, until all possible remedies are exhausted. The PEC was approved in November 2019 by the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Commission (CCJ). Since then, the text awaits processing in the special commission, the last step before going to the plenary.

Understand what the PEC is and how it came about.

What does the PEC say about the second instance prison?

The proposal provides for the Constitution to be amended and the immediate execution of the penalty is allowed after sentencing in the second instance. That is, from the moment he is found guilty by a review board, the court of second instance, the defendant may start serving the sentence, regardless of the presentation of appeals.

Today, second instance judgments are carried out by courts that analyze and review cases judged by lower instance judges. In ordinary courts, the second instance is represented by the courts of law, one in each state. In Federal Courts, the second instance is made up of the Federal Regional Courts (TRFs) that bring together all units of the federation in five regions (the sixth TRF, dedicated to Minas Gerais, is in the process of being created).

With the immediate execution of the penalty after second instance, the proposal prevents the presentation of an extraordinary or special appeal to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), as the defense of former president Lula did in 2019. Subsequently, through a report by federal deputy Fábio Trad (PSD-MS), the PEC was expanded to also include the Superior Labor Court (TST) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

How does second instance prison work today?

Currently, the Federal Constitution establishes that the defendant is not found guilty until the criminal sentence becomes final – that is, the stage in which no further appeal is possible. After the conviction in the second instance, it is still possible to extend the appeal requests to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which can delay the final decision by years.

In what context did the second instance prison PEC arise?

In November 2019, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided to overturn the possibility of second instance arrest of former president Lula. By 6 votes to 5, the Court understood that a convict has the right to await in freedom the final decision of the Court until the end of all appeals, as provided for in the Constitution.

Less than 24 hours after the STF decision, Lula was released, after having spent a year and seven months in the special cell of the Federal Police in Curitiba. The PT member was arrested in Operation Lava Jato and was serving a sentence for passive corruption and money laundering in the Guarujá (SP) triplex process. After the STF annulled the conviction in the Federal Court of Curitiba, the Federal Public Ministry asked for the case to be dismissed.