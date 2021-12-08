Second Panel of the STF decides that it is up to the State Court to judge Jacob Barata

× Photo: Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil

The Second Panel of the Federal Supreme Court decided that it is up to the State Court to judge businessman Jacob Barata Filho (photo) in an investigation that investigates corruption in a transport company, the result of award-winning collaboration.

The action analyzed by the ministers led to an inquiry resulting from an award-winning complaint, in which it is pointed out that the Fetranspor fund was used to bribe councilors so that they could make laws and decrees in favor of state bus transport companies.

The Ponto Final operation denounced the formation of a parallel cash box by Fetranspor to corrupt federal and municipal officials. The businessman’s defense asked that the sending of the records of the police investigation to the state court be determined.

The rapporteur, Minister Gilmar Mendes, stated that the inquiry does not specify the content of the acts that would have been practiced by the businessman in favor of the alleged criminal organization.

“There is a lack of in-depth study of the patient’s performance implies that there is no way to infer a necessary relationship of evidential connection between the acts performed by the entrepreneur and the facts found in the Ponto Final operation. Therefore, there is no demonstration of sufficient elements between the facts imputed and the facts of the Ponto Final operation, with no evidence of a crime involving legal assets of the Union, being the jurisdiction of the State Courts.” said Gilmar.

Gilmar was followed by ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Nunes Marques. Only Minister Edson Fachin had a different understanding. For him, the case should remain in the Federal Court

Earlier, the collegiate filed a complaint against the businessman for having boarded a flight to Portugal carrying the equivalent of R$ 40 thousand in foreign currency. According to the collegiate, there is an absence of offensive behavior by the patient.