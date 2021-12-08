Second Panel of the STF files accusation against Jacob Barata Filho, known as ‘the king of the bus’ | Policy

The Second Panel of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided on Tuesday (7), by 3 votes to 1, to file a denunciation of currency evasion against Jacob Barata Filho, known as the “king of the bus.

Barata Filho was accused of trying to ship to Portugal with an amount of foreign currency greater than that allowed by Brazilian law. The value was 10,000 euros, plus $2,700 and another 100 Swiss francs.

The defense filed a habeas corpus with the STF asking for summary acquittal and also alleged the incompetence of the 7th Federal Court to judge the case, as it began at the 5th Criminal Court in Rio.

Barata Filho was arrested in 2017 in Operation Ponto Final, an offshoot of Lava Jato in Rio de Janeiro. After that, the case was sent to the 7th Court, in connection with this case.

The suspicion was of involvement in a corruption scheme in the state’s transport sector, with the participation of state companies and politicians, which allegedly generated R$ 260 million in bribes.

The evasion process had already been suspended by Minister Gilmar Mendes, rapporteur of the case, in 2018, until a final decision was given, which occurred on Tuesday. Mendes also ordered the businessman to be released in 2017.

At the trial, Gilmar Mendes stated that the complaint is inept. According to the minister, there is no way to talk about foreign currency evasion, as there was a normative change in relation to permitted values ​​of foreign currency that “points to the absence of offensive behavior of the patient”.

Then, Minister Edson Fachin diverged. “From the reading I made of the records, the complaint does not have the generality narrated” by the requests, he stated. “Describes unlawful acts that are imputed to the patient.”

Ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Nunes Marques also understood that the complaint should be filed. As the Panel is still incomplete, since the new minister André Mendonça did not take office, there were only four votes in the case.

Submission to the State Court

Also by 3-1, the group decided to withdraw from Judge Marcelo Bretas, at the 7th Federal Court of Rio, an investigation by Barata who narrates an alleged scheme of payments to councilors in Rio. The decision determines the immediate referral of the case to the lower court state.

The defense claimed that the investigated facts are not related to the Lava Jato processes and that there are no federal funds involved, therefore, the jurisdiction does not lie with the Federal Court, but the state.

The investigation was an offshoot of the statement made by the former president of the Federation of Passenger Transport Companies of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Fetranspor), Lélis Teixeira.

In the vote, Gilmar Mendes stated that the case has no connection with Operation Ponto Final, therefore, it does not fall under federal jurisdiction. “In view of the facts analyzed, it is confirmed that the only existing link would be the collaboration of Lélis Teixeira”, he stated.