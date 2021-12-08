‘Secret Truths 2’: Giovanna and Cristiano find Alex’s body | secret truths

1 out of 5 Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) finds her father’s body in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) finds her father’s body in ‘Secret Truths 2’ — Photo: Globoplay

Giovanna and Cris went to a remote island after getting clues about unidentified bodies that were buried there. Once there, they find the tomb that would be Alex! That alone would be a lot of information for Gio’s little head to process, right? Now, imagine hearing that in the place where your father was buried there is a water that the local population believes to be miraculous sprouts? You read it right, that’s right. Play and see with your little eyes!

Cristiano uses honey in sex with Giovanna

If you find a pot of honey in front of you, you:

The) Put it in your fruit salad to make it tastier

B) Take a spoonful, after all grandma said it’s good for your health

ç) Use on your partner during sex

Which option do you think Cristiano chose in a meeting with Giovanna?

2 out of 5

3) Angel humiliated on the runway

Angel gets naked on the runway

During the parade organized by Giovanna, Angel will go through humiliating situations thanks to her rival – who, by the way, must have taken sabotage classes with Larissa (Grazi Massafera) and got a 10, she can’t. First, she will almost be without her clothes, which “mysteriously” unravel in the middle of the runway. Later, disgusted with the comeback that the model takes, Gio rips his enemy’s clothes with his bare hands, undressing Angel in front of the audience! Ba-ba-do.

3 out of 5

As a bonus, we remember the day Larissa tried to sabotage Angel’s fashion show without success:

Angel rocks the parade and escapes Larissa’s trap

4) Matthew and the fourth affair

Matheus and Lorenzo have sex in the sauna

Matheus (Bruno Montaleone) is so caught up in Betty’s (Deborah Evelyn) family that we even need to write down what time it is so we don’t get lost in the handsome man’s schedule. After all, it’s dating Irina (Julia Stockler), hot dates with Giotto (Johnny Massaro), pleasure afternoons with their stepmother… and now we have Lorenzo (Celso Frateschi) on the move! The meeting of the two will be in a sauna and it will pay off, see!

4 out of 5

Blanche asks Ariel to marry him

Blanche (Maria de Medeiros), our little lambskin snake, managed to take Ariel (Sergio Guizé) to her house with a thousand lame excuses and now she’ll get straight to the point: will ask the hand of the businessman in marriage! What to say, is not it? From that point on, we didn’t expect any less, after all, until she got Laila (Erika Januza) to die, she did. Now, it remains to be seen what the newly widower will respond. Want to see the face he’ll make when he hears the proposal? See the video!

5 out of 5

