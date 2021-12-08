See 10 gift ideas for the secret friend up to R$ 100 – Zoeira

The end of the year season, marked by get-togethers and family reunions, is also surrounded by a controversial dynamic: the secret friend. While many love the ability to exchange gifts with loved ones, there are those who hate the gift-picking process. In this environment, people are in doubt about what to choose.

Participated in the draw and still don’t know what to order from a secret friend? Or your question is about what to give? We have gathered a list of ten tips on how to give gifts this year, including some specific for men and women, with a limit of up to BRL 100. Check out:

What to ask for a secret friend?

If the question is what to ask, the simple tip might be to bet on products that are not so difficult to find. Among the most requested, generally, are shoes, accessories, shirts and even objects of decoration.

If you can specify, please describe your preferences regarding colors, number of shoes and size of clothes.

Secret friend gift up to R$100

One of the first steps in starting a secret friend is setting the maximum value of the gift. While some may be more modest, others choose a larger share to give more flexibility to whoever participates. Here, we have chosen some options up to R$100, with the aim of contemplating both audiences.

drinking game

Subtitle: Shooting game is one of the fun options Photograph: reproduction

Earphone

Subtitle: Headphones are a gift option for both men and women Photograph: reproduction

fine biscuits

Subtitle: Briejer Biscuits have special Christmas-themed packaging Photograph: reproduction

Speaker

Subtitle: The bluetooth speaker is often a popular item in electronics stores. Photograph: reproduction

Basket of cold cuts and breads

Subtitle: A basket with sweets and bread is a different option at this time of year Photograph: playback/Instagram

Table lamp

Subtitle: Light fixture serves as a gift for men and women Photograph: reproduction

Book

Subtitle: Books are a good choice for those who are in doubt about what to give away. Photograph: reproduction

If the interest is to look for something more specific, we also separate more targeted items.

For man

Check out:

Shoe

Subtitle: Shoes are also a good choice for those who like different combinations of looks Photograph: playback/Instagram

For woman

Meanwhile, for the female audience, options such as earrings and sandals can be a good choice. Look:

Sandal

Subtitle: Sandals can be a good option, as they can also be exchanged. Photograph: playback/Instagram

Toys