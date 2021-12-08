See 10 gift ideas for the secret friend up to R$ 100 – Zoeira

The end of the year season, marked by get-togethers and family reunions, is also surrounded by a controversial dynamic: the secret friend. While many love the ability to exchange gifts with loved ones, there are those who hate the gift-picking process. In this environment, people are in doubt about what to choose.
Participated in the draw and still don’t know what to order from a secret friend? Or your question is about what to give? We have gathered a list of ten tips on how to give gifts this year, including some specific for men and women, with a limit of up to BRL 100. Check out:
What to ask for a secret friend?
If the question is what to ask, the simple tip might be to bet on products that are not so difficult to find. Among the most requested, generally, are shoes, accessories, shirts and even objects of decoration.
If you can specify, please describe your preferences regarding colors, number of shoes and size of clothes.
Secret friend gift up to R$100
One of the first steps in starting a secret friend is setting the maximum value of the gift. While some may be more modest, others choose a larger share to give more flexibility to whoever participates. Here, we have chosen some options up to R$100, with the aim of contemplating both audiences.
drinking game
Earphone
fine biscuits
Speaker
Basket of cold cuts and breads
Table lamp
Book
If the interest is to look for something more specific, we also separate more targeted items.
