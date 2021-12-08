See all the Champions League qualifiers so far and how the round of 16 pots are doing

Drawing of the octaves of the Champions League will be held next Monday, at 9 am (GMT)

This Tuesday, the last round of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

With that, there are already several classifications defined for the next phase, while the rest will be closed this Wednesday.

Check out all the classifieds so far:

A GROUP: Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain

GROUP B: Liverpool and Atletico Madrid

GROUP C: Ajax and Sporting

GROUP D: Real Madrid and Inter Milan

GROUP E: Bayern Munchen

GROUP F: Manchester United

GROUP H: Chelsea and Youth

Check out how are the pots for the draw for the octaves:

POT 1: Manchester City, Liverpool, Ajax, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich (3 clubs to go)

POT 2: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Sporting, Inter Milan (4 clubs to go)

The draw for the round of 16 will be held next Monday, at 9:00 am (GMT).

The one-way duels will be played on February 15, 16, 22 and 23, 2022, while the rounds will be played on March 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Champions trophy replica before the Lille vs. Ajax game in 2019 Getty Images

rating to Europa League

So far, these are the clubs that finished in 3rd place and are guaranteed in the Europa League.

A GROUP: RB Leipzig

GROUP B: Harbor

GROUP C: Borussia Dortmund

GROUP D: Sheriff Tiraspol

GROUP H: Zenit

