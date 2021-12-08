see how the match between Porto and Atlético de Madrid went

Tension marked the match between Porto and Atlético de Madrid, valid for the last round of the Champions League group stage. Better for the Spaniards, who managed a 3-1 victory away from home and, with Milan’s negative result against Liverpool, advanced to the round of 16 of the competition with seven points.

The Portuguese team, on the other hand, says goodbye to the tournament at Estádio do Dragão. The team coached by Sergio Conceição scored five points in six matches.

Full of fouls and confusion, the clash had three sending-offs, all in the 2nd half. The goals were also scored in the final stage and were scored by Griezmann, Correa and De Paul —the last two already in additions. Sérgio Oliveira took a discount for Porto in the last bid of the duel.

The classification of Group B was like this:

Liverpool – 18 points Atletico Madrid – 7 points Porto – 5 points Milan – 4 points

O UOL Sport summed up what was the duel between the Portuguese and the Spaniards. Check it out below:

Tense start and Suárez injury

The match began locked in midfield and filled with fouls and tackles. The big news at the start was the injury to Luis Suárez, who felt a physical problem in his thigh and left the field crying in the 12th minute — he was replaced by the Brazilian Matheus Cunha.

Once the initial tension was over, Porto asserted the presence of their fans and managed, in addition to keeping the ball, to dominate the main actions of the confrontation.

Porto attacks – and gets scared

The initiative provided counterattacks for Atletico Madrid, who used their speed to come out in a block and scare the home team.

In one of them, in the 21st minute, Carrasco cleared three markers on the left and rolled to Lemar. The Frenchman hit cross and saw the ball pass by Griezmann. Llorente, already on the right of the Portuguese attack, kicked hard and forced Diogo Silva to make a great save.

At this point in the match, Milan opened the scoring against Liverpool’s mixed team and momentarily removed Porto from the classification zone. Salah, however, tied for the English in the sequence.

Luiz Díaz complains about the “cat bed” given by Vrsaljko in the duel between Porto and Atlético de Madrid Image: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Portuguese pressure

At 30 minutes, it was the home team’s turn to almost open the scoring. João Mario made a good play on the right and crossed low for Evanílson. At first, the Brazilian submitted and stopped in Oblak, who showed reflexes on time and palmed.

Just before the end of the initial stage, Grujic infiltrated and received him at the entrance to the area. The Serb hit Atletico Madrid’s goal low and, once again, saw the Spanish team’s goalkeeper work.

taremi wastes twice

In the first minute of the 2nd half, Porto had one more opportunity to open the scoring. Oblak and Carrasco fell out, and Otávio stole the ball. Quickly, the midfielder fired Taremi, but the striker kicked over the Spanish goal.

Five minutes later, the Iranian received another ball in conditions to swing the opposing net. After Luis Díaz played on the left, he hit the cross and saw Atlético’s goalkeeper make another save.

Taremi stopped at Oblak and wasted a good goal chance for Porto Image: MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP

Who doesn’t, take it!

Atletico Madrid, betting on counterattacks and dead balls, opened the scoring after 10 minutes of the complementary stage.

In a corner, Griezmann broke free of the mark and, behind all the defenders of Porto, took advantage of a deflection and pushed the ball towards Diogo Costa’s goal: 1-0.

The goal was almost “double” for the Spaniards. That’s because, simultaneously, Liverpool turned over Milan and, with that, took the Italians from 2nd place in the bracket, putting Diego Simeone’s team in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Wedge almost annihilates Porto

Shortly after Griezmann’s goal, Matheus Cunha took advantage of the counterattack and shot towards the goal. He dug in and dislodged the goalkeeper, but Pepe pushed the ball away in the small area.

Generalized fight and expulsions

Carrasco, from Atlético Madrid, was angry with Otávio, from Porto, and was sent off after hitting the opponent Image: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

At 21 minutes, a discussion in lateral kick triggered a confusion that involved at least four athletes.

Annoyed with the Porto players, Carrasco hit his arm on Otávio’s chin and ended up getting a straight red card.

Two minutes later, a similar move led to the expulsion of Wendell, who had just stepped in for Zaidu. The Brazilian full-back, when catching the ball near Atlético’s bench, left his arm around Matheus Cunha’s neck.

Marchesín, Porto’s reserve goalkeeper, also took the refereeing red card amidst the confusion.

Three goals in stoppages and a Spanish spot in the round of 16

In additions, Atlético de Madrid, closed in the best Simeone style, managed to kill the game.

In a counterattack pulled by Griezmann, Correa received the ball in the middle and, calmly, hit cross and swelled the Portuguese net: 2 to 0.

De Paul, a minute later, extended the score inside the area and made the Spanish party: 3-0.

With a penalty, Sérgio Oliveira also took a discount for Porto in the last move of the match.

Technical sheet: Porto 1×3 Atlético de Madrid

Tournament: Champions League (6th round of Group B)

Date: December 7, 2021

Local: Estádio do Dragão in Portugal

Schedule: 17h (from Brasilia)

Goals: Griezmann (10 minutes of the 2nd half), Correa (45 minutes of the 2nd half), De Paul (46 minutes of the 2nd half) and Sérgio Oliveira (48 minutes of the 2nd half)

Harbor: Diogo Costa; João Mario (Sérgio Oliveira), Mbemba, Pepe and Zaidu (Wendell); Vitinha, Grujic (Corona), Otávio (Fábio Vieira) and Luiz Díaz; Taremi (Toni Martínez) and Evanílson. Technician: Sérgio Conceição

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Kondogbia, Hermoso and Carrasco; From Paul, Koke, Llorente and Lemar (Correa); Griezmann and Suárez (Matheus Cunha) (Renan Lodi). Coach: Diego Simeone