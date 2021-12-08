see price and technical sheet

The recent “tsunami” of new Moto G cell phones that Motorola announced abroad has finally arrived in Brazil, but in a more economical way. Of the six cell phones that the company launched globally in November, three of them arrive here this week: the Moto G200, the G71 and the G31.

The company’s mid-range phones stand out for their long battery life, a bright screen with Oled technology and, in at least two of them, support for 5G connections which, for the brand, will be the main attraction of phones launched in Brazil. from now on.

“With the auction of 5G, a race began between operators. A healthy race”, says Thiago Masuchette, Motorola product manager in Brazil. “We believe that 5G will already be available in some regions before the middle of next year [quando termina o prazo exigido pela Anatel].”

Phones also arrive in price ranges considered to be intermediate. The main one is the Moto G200, which in addition to supporting 5G, comes with the most advanced processor at the moment for Android phones. It’s the only one of the three that doesn’t have an OLED screen, but uses an IPS LCD panel with a high 144 Hz refresh rate (which represents greater fluidity in displaying animations). That’s why it’s also the most expensive: from R$4,999.

The Moto G71 is a slightly more modest version, with a less powerful processor, but also with a triple camera, long battery life, 5G and an Oled screen without the high refresh rate of its more expensive brother. The price of this device, however, has not yet been released: the start of sales will be “sometime in December”, according to Motorola.

The Moto G31, in turn, is the most basic of the brothers. Without 5G and with a lower performance processor, the device stands out for the 5,000 mAh battery, the triple camera and the high definition Oled screen. The suggested price is R$1,999.

Only the Moto G200 comes with Ready For support, a Motorola feature that lets you connect your phone to a screen or TV and use it with an interface tailored for every task, whether you use it as a PC, play games or watch. movies and series. The system can be used wired or wireless, using the Miracast protocol available on most modern smart TVs to mirror cell phone screens.

Except for the Moto G71, which did not have an official release date disclosed, the cell phones start to be sold this Tuesday (7) at Motorola’s online store, at the brand’s kiosks and stores throughout Brazil and in retail.

The three cell phones bring to nine the number of handsets in the Motorola Moto G family launched in Brazil in 2021, which also includes the Moto G100, G60, G50, G30, G20 and G10. In 2020, the company launched eight models of the line, which is its most sold in Brazil.

Datasheet: Moto G200 5G

Image: Motorola

Screen: 6.8 inches (17.2 cm); FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2460); IPS LCD; 144 Hz;

Processor: Snapdragon 888+;

Memory: 8GB RAM;

Storage: 256GB (239GB available), no memory card support;

Rear camera: 108 MP (main), 13 MP (ultra-wide + macro) and 2 MP (depth sensor);

Front camera: 16 MP;

Battery: 5,000 mAh, with 33W USB-C charger;

System: Android 11, with a promised update (Android 12);

Dimensions: 16.8 cm (height) x 7.5 cm (width) x 8.9 mm (thickness); 202 grams;

Other features: Support two chips (Dual SIM), 5G, fingerprint reader on the side; no headphone jack, no water protection; Ready For system support for wireless connection to displays;

Colors: Green or Blue;

Price: BRL 4,999.

Datasheet: Moto G71 5G

Image: Motorola

Screen: 6.4 inches (16.2 cm); FHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400); Oled;

Processor: Snapdragon 695;

Memory: 6GB RAM;

Storage: 128GB (105GB available), no memory card support;

Rear camera: 50MP (main), 8MP (ultra-wide) and 2MP (macro);

Front camera: 16 MP;

Battery: 5,000 mAh, with 33W USB-C charger;

System: Android 11, with a promised update (Android 12);

Dimensions: 16.1 cm (height) x 7.3 cm (width) x 8.5 mm (thickness); 170 grams;

Other features: Support two chips (Dual SIM), 5G, fingerprint reader on the back;

Colors: Green or blue.

Datasheet: Moto G31

Image: Motorola