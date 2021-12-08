see the final payroll amount after interest increase from 1.80% to 2.14%

The increase in the interest rate on the payroll loan and on the payroll credit card from 1.80% to 2.14% and from 2.70% to 3.06%, respectively, can weigh on the pockets of retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), which use this type of credit. At EXTRA’s request, finance expert Alexandre Prado made simulations for those intending to raise R$3,000 and R$5,000.

It is important to point out that the terms for these operations are 84 months and that the survey does not take into account the Total Effective Cost (CET) of the loan, which are fees and taxes levied on the operation. In one of the calculations, the person who takes R$3,000 of a payroll loan today will have paid R$5,841.25 at the end of the contract. But, with the new rate, it will disburse R$ 6,488.50.

— It is necessary to carefully assess whether the installments fit the budget, because despite being cheaper than other types of credit, interest and costs are built in — advises Prado, who questions: — Is there really a need to take out a loan? Wouldn’t it be better to gather monthly to acquire what you want?

For Myrian Lund, professor at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) and financial planner, very long terms — although positive for diluting the size of the installments — are bad because they extend the payment of debt too much and can generate a snowball effect.

— It is important to remember that the salary does not always go up. The benefits of a long payroll can end up weighing in your pocket over many years – he says.

Myrian recalls that long credits, such as real estate financing, are usually amortized by the SAC system, in which the total value of installments decreases over the years. In long payroll loans, however, this is not the case: the installments are of equal value.

— I deal with indebtedness. Traditionally, they are able to pay large installments for six months, maybe a year. After that, the commitment requires a very high effort, which has impacts in other spheres of life – explains Myrian.

The planner also recommends paying attention to the commercial approach of financial institutions.

“Many people take payroll loans following offers they receive out of nowhere,” she says.

The payroll-deductible limit, reminds the specialist, is calculated based on the gross income of borrowers, and not on what is left over after tax deductions, for example.

— There is little left to live — he warns.

Attention to Total Effective Cost

Before taking out a loan, it is important to know the Total Effective Cost (CET), which will represent how much will be paid monthly, in the respective installments, according to the agreed term. The effective cost is quoted as a percentage, represented by the month or year, and its definition is determined by the credit policy of each financial institution.

The total amount of a loan, such as the payroll loan, may include: interest rate, credit analysis fee, Tax on Financial Transactions (IOF), Credit Opening Fee (TAC), general administrative fees and maintenance fee registration, among others (which must be detailed).

By law, payroll loan contracts entered into by INSS retirees and pensioners are exempt from the TAC charge.

