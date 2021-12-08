See who has been targeted and what Pegasus is causing in the world

After his computer was invaded with the Pegasus spy program and after receiving threats, the founder and president of the human rights organization SaferNet Brasil, Thiago Tavares, voluntarily went into exile in Berlin, Germany. The malicious system, created and marketed by the Israeli company NSO Group, is considered one of the most modern digital espionage weapons ever made. One of the reasons is that the victim doesn’t have to click on anything to get his device infected.

According to recent allegations, hundreds of journalists, politicians, human rights activists, businessmen and lawyers of different nationalities may be on the spy list of governments in at least ten countries that use the Pegasus program — Brazil, at least officially, does not has contracts with the system manufacturer.

To understand what is happening, how the system works, who has been targeted by the spy program in the world and how to protect yourself, check out the highlights below organized by Tilt

1 – What happened to the founder of SaferNet

Safernet is a human rights organization known for its work in combating pedophilia online, which had been working to capture one of the biggest pedophiles in the world, here in Brazil, and to combat misinformation in elections, among several other causes.

Tavares received death threats after participating, on October 26, at the table “How hate and disinformation campaigns are structured” of the “International Seminary Disinformation and Elections” of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

The threats, according to him, grew on November 22, when an employee of his company suffered a lightning kidnapping in Salvador (BA), was threatened and had his cell phone and computer stolen. Then, on December 2, a family member of Tavares was reportedly injured in Salvador and admitted to the ICU. There are no more details about this episode in the document.

But the case of threat that caused Tavares to leave the country is not an isolated one. Around the world, many people are being coerced after having their equipment – ​​computers and cell phones – invaded.

2 – Who has already been targeted?

In order to contain the intrusions made possible by Pegasus, an international consortium of 17 media outlets was created to publicize the list of espionage targets obtained by the media NGO Forbidden Stories and by Amnesty International.

The investigative consortium had access to more than 50,000 telephone numbers in over 45 countries. It is not possible to know how many of these numbers were invaded, but some names have already been released.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s cell phone is among the targets of the controversial software. In addition to the French president, another 14 members of the government of the European country would also be on the list of victims, such as the prime minister, Édouard Philippe.

In Azerbaijan, ruled by dictator Ilham Aliyev, several activists may also have been targets of Pegasus. Some of them even had correspondence or intimate photos published. In 2019, for example, personal photos of civil society activist and journalist Fatima Movlamli, then 18, were leaked.

From India, the name of Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s main political opponent, is on Pegasus’s list of possible targets. At least five of his friends and other lawmakers from his party were also named as targets.

And the list doesn’t end there. In Mexico, there are more than 15 thousand cell phone numbers that could have been hacked. Among them are activists, lawyers and human rights advocates, including Eduardo Ferrer Mac-Gregor Poisot, a judge who was president of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, and Alejandro Solalinde, a Catholic priest for the rights of migrants.

The number of Cecilio Pineda Birto, an independent journalist who was murdered, is also in the file of possible targets for the spy program. As your phone was never found, it is not known if it was hacked.

Loujain al-Hathloul, a women’s rights activist in Saudi Arabia, was also targeted just weeks before her 2018 kidnapping in the UAE. She had to return to Saudi Arabia, where she was imprisoned for three years.

It was also recently discovered that Hatice Cengiz, fiancée of the Saudi journalist murdered by a Saudi squad in 2018 Jamal Khashoggi, was spied on with the tool.

Among the possible targets are yet another 180 names of editors, investigative reporters and other journalists. Among them, the editor of the “Financial Times”, Roula Khalaf, who was deputy editor of the newspaper, and Edwyn Plenel, one of the best known French journalists, former director of “Le Monde” and founder of the website “Mediapart”.

Journalists from vehicles such as “Washington Post”, “CNN”, “New York Times”, “El País”, “Bloomberg”, “Washington Post”, “Le Monde”, “France Press”, “Associated Press” and “Reuters ” are also among the potential victims, according to foreign media reports.

3 – How does Pegasus invade devices?

Pegasus is considered one of the most modern digital espionage weapons ever made, according to the OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project).

The digital tool takes advantage of security flaws in electronic operating systems, such as Android and Apple’s iOS, to act. Its strategy is to invade devices without users noticing it, in the so-called “zero click”, since the person does not need to click on malicious links, download programs (which may hide a virus) or enter fake websites.

Once the program manages to install itself, without the person noticing it, it has access to all the information on the devices, such as reading messages, viewing photos, accessing the location, in addition to having information about bank accounts, social networks and email.

Through it, it is also possible to activate the microphone to listen to the calls, turn on the camera and the cell phone’s GPS sensor, without the user noticing.

The company NSO Group says it provides the technology to governments with the aim of helping to investigate terrorists, pedophiles and criminals. With the intelligence of the program, governments started to use it for other purposes. The company does not reveal who its customers are.

4 – How to protect yourself?

With each new invasion, companies try to correct flaws in their systems, while cybercriminals and governments with interests that harm the privacy of individuals look for flaws and weaknesses in each system.

As this is a program that discreetly infects devices, there is still no 100% efficient solution. But some things can be done to increase protection.

According to digital security experts, the main way to protect yourself against Pegasus is to keep your device’s operating system and app updates up to date.

Another recommendation is not to access pages where the browser warns that there are security holes. These warnings indicate that the connection to the searched site may have been breached, leaving the equipment vulnerable.

Systems that protect against common viruses are not capable of detecting Pegasus, but that doesn’t mean that people should stop using a trusted one on their devices.

5 – Controversy with Brazil

In May of this year, UOL revealed that Rio councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), son of president Jair Bolsonaro, even participated in negotiations with the NSO Group, creator of Pegasus. The objective was for the company to participate in a tender by the Ministry of Justice for the purchase of the system by the Brazilian government. At the time, he denied the negotiations.

The councilor’s involvement in the bidding would have generated dissatisfaction among soldiers from the GSI (Institutional Security Office) and Abin (National Intelligence Agency), since the matter would not be the responsibility of the president’s son.

The tender in question is No. 03/21, by the Ministry of Justice, in the amount of R$ 25.4 million, which had the objective of contracting the Pegasus espionage program. After UOL disclosed the councilor’s involvement with the NSO Group, the Israeli company abandoned the Brazilian government’s bid.

*With information from news agencies and articles published on Tilt