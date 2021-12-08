Senate Committee approves bill that tries to stabilize fuel prices

The project foresees the use of ‘moving bands’ of prices, with lower and upper limits, and rates for oil export tax

Roberto Gardinalli/Futura Press/Estadão Content – 10/26/2021 The federal government will be responsible for setting minimum and maximum price limits



THE Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE) of Senate approved on Tuesday, 7th, the bill that aims to stabilize the price of Petroleum and fuels derivatives of it, and changes the pricing policy of the Petrobras. The proposal was presented by senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) and reported by Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) – the voted text is the substitute for the rapporteur, who will now go to the House’s plenary. The increase in the prices of fuels such as diesel and gasoline worried the government and were one of the engines for the increase in inflation, which reached 10.67% in the 12-month period up to October 2021.

With the project, a ‘moving bands’ pricing tool is created. When the price of a barrel of oil is low, the difference between it and the lower limit of the band is accumulated; when they are above, what has been accumulated is used to hold the price up to the upper limit. Additional sources of revenue to make the program viable would be the Export Tax on crude oil; dividends from Petrobras owed to the Federal Government; government participations destined to the Union, resulting both from the concession and from the production sharing regime, except for the bindings established in the legislation; and positive result verified in the Central Bank’s half-yearly balance sheet for the management of foreign exchange reserves. It will also be possible to use, in an extraordinary way, the financial surplus from freely applicable sources available in the Federal Government’s balance sheet as an additional source of revenue. The federal government must regulate the initiative.

The project also brings a maximum rate for the export tax on oil: when the international price is below US$ 45, the charge is zero; when it is between US$45 and US$85, the minimum rate will be 2.5% and the maximum 7.5%; between US$85 and US$100, the minimum will be 7.5% and maximum 12.5%; above US$, the minimum will be 12.5% ​​and the maximum 20%. It will be up to the federal government to determine the rate applied within these intervals. This point of the proposal was the most controversial, as some senators were against taxation.