Senate Committee approves bill to insure gas prices

posted on 12/8/2021 06:00

Yesterday, the Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) unanimously approved a bill that proposes the taxation of crude oil exports and the creation of a fuel price stabilization fund. The proposal aims to create a slack for consumers and avoid sudden changes in the prices of gasoline and other derivatives. Now, the text goes to vote in the House Plenary.

According to senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), the project’s rapporteur, the proposal is based on a “tripod” that, in addition to the creation of the fund, stipulates a new sales price policy for distributors and companies that sell derivatives of oil produced in the country. But there is still disagreement among lawmakers about the subsidy. “We are trying to create a buffer system so that a large oil-producing country can guarantee the investor the income, but that mitigates the impacts for the purchaser of cooking gas, diesel and gasoline. It is the possible solution,” stated Prates.

Petrobras’ pricing policy, adopted in 2016 by the Temer government, which is based on international oil prices and the exchange rate, has been criticized by lawmakers and by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who has intensified attacks on the company . The president of the state-owned company, Joaquim Silva e Luna, defends international price parity, a measure that made it possible to reduce the company’s indebtedness, boosted by PT governments. Last month, at a public hearing in the Senate, Luna said that he was against the export tax on crude oil, a measure that, according to him, would bring legal uncertainty and “would discourage investment in Brazil”.

Inertia

The single Federation of Oil Tankers (FUP) supports the project. According to the general coordinator of the entity, Deyvid Bacelar, the proposal is “a step forward”. He criticizes the constant rise in fuel prices and the soaring of inflation, caused by the “inertia of the federal government”. “It is no longer possible to live with this situation. It is possible to reduce what Brazilians pay today at petrol and diesel pumps and for cooking gas,” he said.

In the assessment of William Baghdassarian, finance professor at Ibmec, even though the lawmakers have good intentions, the initiative lost its timing. He said that the prices of inputs that make up gasoline have fallen across the world. Furthermore, it would not be worth adopting a structural measure as prices are variable. “These proposals have limited effectiveness, as what makes gasoline go up are inputs and the price of the dollar. We have already gone through the worst moment and, in the coming months, the trend is for fuels to have a significant drop,” he said.

According to the expert, making the price of gasoline more rigid could make future price drops more difficult. “The price is not given by the cost, but by the amount that people are willing to pay. If the people who are consuming pay whatever value it is, whoever sells has no incentive to reduce it,” he said. (Collaborated by Maria Eduarda Angeli)