Shit! Fight between brother and ex’s of Marília Mendonça is wide open on social media

Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça, posted some hints on his Instagram and quickly deleted it. There are some comments by Matheuzinho, ex-affair of the singer, about Murilo Huff, also ex of Marília.

For those who don’t know, Matheuzinho went to Gkay’s farofa and was criticized after a page posted that he had stayed with the hostess of the party (it was not confirmed). According to some Marília fans, Matheuzinho defended himself saying that if he was criticizing him, it is also fair to talk about Murilo, for he was also going on a “binge”. Because of that, Gustavo posted the hints.

fake news

However, after all the alleged bullshit leaked on social networks, Matheuzinho published on Twitter that the information is nothing but Fake News, and asked people to stop posting lies. In addition, Murilo Huff also spoke out and said he does not want to get into a fight, as the intention is not to feed hatred on the internet.

“thanks for everything my loves! I love you”, said the singer on his Twitter, “class, let’s not get into a fight please… it’s not our intention to feed any kind of hatred. God knows everything”, continued.

