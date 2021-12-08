Monique Mello – 18:08 | updated on 12/07/2021 18:52



Tinashe’s profile picture, without Anitta Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

After having her social networks full of complaints from fans of Anitta for allegedly cutting the Brazilian from a photo, American singer Tinashe tried to justify herself.

According to the artist, she took the photos from Twitter and thought they were two different images.

– I literally thought they were two different images. I found them on Twitter – justified the singer.

The subject took over the social networks over the weekend, continuing this Monday (6). Anitta and Tinashe were at the same event, the Variety Hitmakers, in Los Angeles, and posed for a photo accompanied by singers Chloe Bailey, Normani.

When posting the event records on her Instagram, Tinashe placed the photo without Anitta as the first of a sequence. The original photo, with the Brazilian one, is also in the publication, but it is the last one on the carousel (instagram photo sequence).

Fans of the Brazilian singer noticed the issue immediately and pointed out the attitude as xenophobia.

