Single without knowing, Dynho details first time with Mirella · TV News

Not knowing that MC Mirella asked for a divorce, Dynho Alves told, in detail, how their first kiss was. In A Fazenda 13, the dancer also revealed in a conversation with Aline Mineiro that it was the funk girl who asked him to date. “It was beautiful,” he recalled.

“We lay down in her room, me facing her, and she facing me. Out of nowhere, the subject ended, then I went forward, and she came too. I looked at her eye, her mouth . I could see through his shirt his heart beating. I said: ‘There, she wants to,’ and my hand was sweating,” he detailed.

Then, the dancer also told about the dating request that Mirella made. “I got home, my room was all decorated, she inside, with balloons and rose petals, with the words: ‘Want to date me?'” he reported. “What a fucking woman!” exclaimed Aline, who is the only confined woman who knows about the intimacy between him and Sthefane Matos.

Because of the confinement, Dynho still doesn’t know he’s single. The singer made the decision after losing patience with the constant exchange of caresses between the dancer and Sthe. Recently, the Bahian woman even confessed that she ran her hand over the dancer’s private parts.

Mirella, in turn, went on with her life and went to enjoy Gkay’s Farofa. At the party, she flirted with João Guilherme, who also had his life directly impacted by events in the rural reality show, after Gui Araujo suggested that Jade Picon had betrayed him.

Check it out below:

.@dynhoalvesreal tell to @alinemineiro as was the first time he went out with Mirella 👀🥰 sign the @sigaplayplus and have access to 24-hour broadcast of #The farm with 9 unique signals: https://t.co/UpWImxTg1vpic.twitter.com/PmNSyDLCZ2 — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) December 7, 2021

The conversation between @dynhoalvesreal and @alinemineiro follows, and the pawn reveals that it was Mirella who asked him to date 🤠🥰 sign the @sigaplayplus and have access to 24-hour broadcast of #The farm with 9 unique signals: https://t.co/UpWImxTg1vpic.twitter.com/6Ydnb6O4tb — PlayPlus (@FollowPlayPlus) December 7, 2021

