Sinovac plans to upgrade Coronavac to the Ômicron variant within three months

Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac should make available the update of the Coronavac vaccine against Covid-19, considering the Ômicron variant, within three months. The information was given this Tuesday (7), during a symposium held by the Butantan Institute in partnership with the company.

According to the vice president of Sinovac, Yaling Hu, the first step in updating the vaccine is to isolate the new strain of coronavirus and carry out a neutralizing antibody test. Afterwards, evaluations and clinical studies will be carried out in different age groups. The forecast is that the survey will be completed in three months.

According to Yaling, Sinovac will have the capacity to produce 1 to 1.5 billion doses of the new generation of the vaccine. There is still no forecast for the availability of the update by the Butantan Institute.

According to the president of Butantan, Dimas Covas, the institute and Sinovac continue to create new vaccines, not just the second generation of Coronavac. “We are going to announce studies with a range of variants,” he said.

The event was also attended by the president of Sinovac, Weidong Yin. “We look forward to further collaboration with Butantan for the rapid development of new vaccines for new variants, immunosuppressed or booster vaccines, and we are confident that with this partnership we will be able to take on Covid-19,” Yin said in a statement.