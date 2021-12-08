Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: See Qualcomm chip benchmark results against rivals

In Geekbench, we have the measurement focused entirely on the CPU of the chips present here, regardless of operating system. What we had was a discrete evolution in the Snapdragon 888 processor present in ASUS and Samsung models, in addition to a greater distance in relation to Google’s custom component.
However, despite dominating among models equipped with the Android system, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has not yet been able – at least, in Qualcomm’s prototype – to come close to the processing power of Apple’s A15 Bionic.
The newly released hardware was slightly below the iPhone with just one core, but way behind in what it considers multi-core.
In turn, AnTuTu consists of a benchmark that considers the entire system, but gives greater weight to the GPU, that is, to the graphics power delivered in the device. And in this regard, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 managed to stay on top.
Among the five devices, he was the only one to surpass the 1,000,000 point mark on this indicator. Despite the iPhone 13 Pro outperforming the Z Fold 3 and Pixel 6 Pro, Apple’s cell phone still lagged behind the pure ASUS Snapdragon Insiders experience.
In other words, when considering a more complete hardware experience, Qualcomm had the ability to improve upon its predecessor, be far superior to Google’s custom component, and still stay above the record of the latest “Apple” release.
