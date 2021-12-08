Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: See Qualcomm chip benchmark results against rivals

In Geekbench, we have the measurement focused entirely on the CPU of the chips present here, regardless of operating system. What we had was a discrete evolution in the Snapdragon 888 processor present in ASUS and Samsung models, in addition to a greater distance in relation to Google’s custom component.

However, despite dominating among models equipped with the Android system, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has not yet been able – at least, in Qualcomm’s prototype – to come close to the processing power of Apple’s A15 Bionic.

The newly released hardware was slightly below the iPhone with just one core, but way behind in what it considers multi-core.