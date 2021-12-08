Sol, Dynho or Aline, who should be a farmer?

The rural reality of Record TV is in the final stretch and, this Tuesday (7), another farm was formed. Four famous people are on the hot seat, but there is still light at the end of the tunnel for three of them: Solange, Dynho and Aline will compete in the Farmer’s Taste. Which one deserves to win the test? Vote in the 2021 Farm poll.

2021 Farm Poll – Who Should Be a Farmer?

2021 Farm Poll: Dynho, Aline, Mileide or Solange, who leaves?

Who is on the farm of A Fazenda 2021

The result of this Tuesday, December 7th, the farm’s formation is the conviction of Solange, Dynho, Aline and Mileide for the 12th night of elimination. However, as has happened in previous weeks, three of them have the right to compete in the Farmer’s Test and try to escape the 2021 Farm poll by elimination and still take charge of the reality show.

This means that one of the roceiros of the week is prevented from taking the test and, this time, the unlucky name was Mileide. The decision was made by Solange, who won the guarantee of being in the dispute and still prevent one of the competitors from trying. In other words, the Farmer’s Test will be played by Solange, Dynho and Aline.

The decision for the farmer’s hat is scheduled to be on Wednesday, December 8, at 10:45 pm (Brasilia time), on Record TV and PlayPlus. In addition to commanding the round, the Proof is also worth the official formation of the 2021 Farm poll by elimination: the two losers join the vetoed pawn in the final vote.

Where to watch the 2021 Farm?

The Farmer’s Proof will be played live this Wednesday (12/08), on Record TV and PlayPlus. The program is scheduled to start at 22:45 (GMT) and, in addition to TV, it can also be watched on PlayPlus.

To watch online and find out the result of the 2021 Farm poll, you need to create a free registration on PlayPlus – Record TV’s official streaming – using your name and email. With internet access, just click on the ‘On Air’ tab to access the same signal as the open channel. In addition to Fazenda 2021, it is also possible to watch all of Record TV’s programming in this way.

The official poll of Fazenda 2021, which will define the name of the eliminated, is carried out in R7 and the public will be able to start voting right after the Farmer’s Test, after the official officialization of the leader by Adriane Galisteu.