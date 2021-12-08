Solange Almeida and Xand Avião reconcile at Farofa da Gkay

Four years ago, Solange Almeida left Aviões do Forró and the relationship of more than a decade with Xand Avião was shaken. Until Farofa da Gkay provided the artists’ reunion, who embraced and were one of the most talked about subjects of the night.

Xand and Solange joined Aviões in 2002, until the announcement of the singer’s departure in 2017, who years later said she was expelled from the group. In 2019, she filed a lawsuit against the band, asking for damages of R$ 5 million, on account of the group’s rights. Since then, the two had not been seen together.

Xand was one of the singers who performed on the second day of the party, as well as Wesley Safadão, Zé Felipe, Matheus Fernandes and the É o Tchan group. Solange attended the event as a guest, but during Xand’s performance she was taken to the stage and that’s when the two embraced.

The singer’s wife, Isabele Temoteo, also took the stage, thrilled with the reunion, and hugged Solange. After the reunion, the two artists even performed together singing their greatest classics, such as “Que Tontos Que Loucos” and “Pegadinha do Inglês”.