Solange complains about Rico’s attack for criticizing Mileide

Shortly after the formation of the 12th farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today, Solange Gomes said that she ended up in the pre-spot because of Rico Melquiades’ attacks to protect Mileide Mihaile – who was accused by the not caring about money for having high child support with singer Wesley Safadão.

In conversation with Dynho Alves and MC Gui, the ex-bathtub Gugu regretted having been humiliated by Rico after having questioned Mileide’s intentions in the game.

I think things happened to me, I was accused, mistreated, humiliated, because of Mileide, man. Which is? Can’t touch and talk? I don’t think her game is transparent, man. She is a mysterious woman. You speak ill of her and she remains silent.

“It’s not even talking badly, it’s saying what you think,” corrected MC Gui. “That and she doesn’t talk. I don’t think it’s real because being human isn’t like that anywhere,” criticized Solange Gomes. “I’m not like that and I can’t,” reinforced the funkeiro.

The girl regretted not having to question Mileide’s game since Rico Melquiades does not mince words to attack her.

No one is. Will I talk about you and will you be silent? Of course not

“Nobody can do it”, concluded Dynho Alves.

