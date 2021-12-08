Solar eclipse as seen from the ISS: see amazing photos taken by astronauts

The total solar eclipse that occurred this Saturday (4) was accompanied by astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS), who took the opportunity to take beautiful pictures of the phenomenon. This eclipse was only visible to observers who were in the Antarctic region and its surroundings, as well as having some phases visible to those in Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa.

In a Twitter post, astronaut Kayla Barron, a member of the Crew-3 mission, explains that the crew gathered at the station’s dome to observe the total solar eclipse. The phenomenon began at 4:00 am (GMT) and yielded breathtaking images of the Moon’s shadow projected onto the Earth’s surface. “It was an incredible sight,” she wrote.

See, below, the photos they took:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

“Saturday morning, the Expedition 66 crew squeezed into the Cupola to check out the total solar eclipse that occurred over Antarctica and the Southern Ocean. Here the moon casts an oblong shadow on the Earth’s surface. It was an incredible sight to behold.” – Kayla Barron pic.twitter.com/FktW8qsBIU — NASA Astronauts (@NASA_Astronauts) December 4, 2021

When a solar eclipse occurs, the Moon falls between the Sun and Earth and casts its shadow on our planet, totally or partially blocking sunlight in some regions. In total solar eclipses, the three stars are aligned; when this happens, whoever is in the center of the Moon’s shadow sees the total eclipse, accompanied by the temporary darkening of the sky.

This time, the total solar eclipse occurred at 04:00 (GMT), with a peak at 04:44. For two minutes, the solar disk was completely covered by the Moon, and shortly thereafter, a small part of the Sun reappeared, gradually emerging from the lunar shadow. The phenomenon ended at 5:06 am.

The only place where this solar eclipse could be observed in full was in Antarctica, whereas in other regions it was only possible to see a partial eclipse occurring. In the case of Brazil, it was not possible to observe the phenomenon because it was night here, that is, the Sun was not visible in the sky.

Source: NASA