Soybean: Brazil exports in 3 days more than the entire volume exported in Dec/20 and…

Brazilian soy exports in the first three days of December were 313.9 thousand tons and surpassed the total volume exported in December 2020, 274.08 thousand tons, according to data from Secex (Secretary of Foreign Trade) released on Monday. fair (6). The still intense pace of exports from Brazil at the end of the year is quite atypical, but confirms that foreign demand, especially from China, is still very present in the country.

And although the trend now is that the pace will gradually decrease in these last weeks of 2021, the year will end with Brazil with little soy yet to be sold. As explained by Vlamir Brandalizze, market consultant at Brandalizze Consulting, approximately 93% of the 2020/21 soybean crop is already sold, against an average of 90%.

“We have less soy than the historical average to trade, less than 10 million tons. We traded well recently and the trend now is that this pace will also start to get warmer. It’s only three more weeks to end the year commercial,” he says.

The framework, therefore, ends up being one more support pillar for soybean prices available in the Brazilian market. The week starts with the oilseed, based on port, testing the R$ 175.00 per bag. Inside, the quotes are also supported. “From the Southeast downwards, the values ​​of the bag are still above R$ 160.00”, says the consultant.

The adjusted offer also results in premiums that remain positive and, according to a survey by Brandalizze Consulting, vary from 110 to 120 cents per bushel above the prices practiced on the Chicago Stock Exchange and serve as another pillar to support good prices practiced in the national market. Added to this picture is the appreciation of the dollar against the real, which this week reached R$ 5.70.

“And importers seeing this devaluation of the real come to seek our soy even more,” explains Vlamir Brandalizze.

In 2021, Brazil has already exported 87.5 million tons of soy in grain, against 82.7 million in the same period in 2020. In the soy complex – including bran and oil, in addition to grain – there are 106.1 million tons , while there were 100.5 million in the same range in 2020.

SOYBEAN 2021/22

Soybean 2021/22 prices are also firm in Brazil. The ports are still testing references from R$ 168.00 to R$ 174.00 per bag, however, new businesses have lost steam due to the drought that is punishing production in parts of southern Brazil, especially in Rio Grande do Sul.

In the current season, as the consultant reports, around 37% of sales are already concluded, against 45% on average. “Although the percentage is lower, it is a much larger harvest. And in terms of billing, the values ​​are similar because prices are already higher at the beginning of the season”, explains the consultant.

These are still high, remunerative levels that also reflect the combination of Chicago, with positive premiums and the high dollar against the real. Premiums range from 20 to as much as 60 cents a bushel on the CBOT with the highest values ​​being recorded at the farthest positions. “Which indicates that demand for our soybeans will continue to be strong,” said Vlamir Brandalizze.

CHICAGO BAG

On the Chicago Board of Trade, oilseed futures ended the day in decline, retreating from 3.50 to 5.75 points in the main contracts, with January quoted at $12.61 and May at $12.73 per bushel .