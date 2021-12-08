SP: Influencer posted photo with Rolex and man invades salon to rob her

The influencer Jeniffer Endringer was robbed in a beauty salon in São Paulo, on Friday (3). According to the influencer, the criminal entered the place calling for her and when he approached asked for the Rolex watch she was wearing.

Hours before the robbery, the influencer had posted a photo arriving at the scene and wearing the jewelry. Jeniffer did not inform the value of the item, but similar pieces can be sold for US$ 21,000 dollars (about R$ 118,000).

“I posted a photo with the clock as soon as I arrived at the salon, around 8:00 am, the photo was not close up. And the robbery was at 12:40. The robber was sure I was still in the hall, as he came in with a gun in his hand and calling my name. He took a lot of risks, because he could have had some armed security guard, etc,” Jeniffer told Uol.

single customer robbed

The influencer also said that she was the only client approached by the assailant, who was wearing a deliveryman’s clothes, mask, helmet and iFood backpack. “He came in just to take my watch. The hall was packed, but he didn’t take any belongings from anyone else. He came in looking for me, saying, ‘Who is Jeniffer? Where’s Jeniffer?’ And right away he came to me and told me to take off my watch”, explained the victim.

The case is investigated by the 14th DP of Pinheiros as a robbery. In a note to Uol, the SSP-SP (Secretary of Public Security of São Paulo) informed that there was a second suspect outside the establishment.

On social media, Jeniffer said that, despite the scare, he’s fine. “Thank God everything is fine. Nothing happened to me. Only material goods, which we later work on and buy another one, but that was more of a scare. Before, I was showing you everything, posting cool, then I decided to take it easy after what happened, think a little bit”, he said to the followers.

