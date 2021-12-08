SP offers more than a thousand vacancies through two Selection Processes

Opportunities are for middle and higher levels in various positions; see how to compete

The State Department of Health (SES) of São Paulo, through the organizer Zambini, released two new notices for Selection Processes that together seek to fill 1049 vacancies in secondary and higher education.

The opportunities are for several locations in the state, and the vacancies are as follows:

010/2021: Health Surveillance Physician (45); Anesthesiology Physician (3); General Surgery Physician (3); Plastic Surgery Doctor (1); Internal Medicine Physician (31); Endoscopy Doctor (2); Gynecology and Obstetrics Physician (8); Hematology and Hemotherapy Doctor (1); Medical Infectology (20); Medical Oncology (4); Orthopedics and Traumatology Doctor (4); Pediatrics (8); Pulmonology Doctor (3);

Health Surveillance Physician (45); Anesthesiology Physician (3); General Surgery Physician (3); Plastic Surgery Doctor (1); Internal Medicine Physician (31); Endoscopy Doctor (2); Gynecology and Obstetrics Physician (8); Hematology and Hemotherapy Doctor (1); Medical Infectology (20); Medical Oncology (4); Orthopedics and Traumatology Doctor (4); Pediatrics (8); Pulmonology Doctor (3); 011/2021: Social Worker (3); Biologist, Biomedical, Pharmacist-Biochemist – Clinical Analysis (3); Biologist, Biomedical, Pharmacist-Biochemist – Health Surveillance (58); Pharmacist (126); Physiotherapist (5); Speech-Language Pathologist (4); Nutritionist (18); Nurse (160); Nurse – Health Surveillance (89); Nursing Technician (250); Health Officer (200).

They are requirements to participate, in addition to proof of education, to be a native or naturalized Brazilian or to enjoy the prerogatives of Article 12, §1º, of the Federal Constitution; be in good physical and mental health; not have a disability incompatible with the exercise of the activity to be performed; be 18 years old; to be even with the Electoral Justice; have good conduct; among others.

For those approved and hired, the remuneration will be from R$ 1,313.43 to R$ 4,160.70, with a workload of 24 to 30 hours per week.

Entries will be received from 10:00 am on December 13, 2021 until 23:59 on the 22nd of the same month and year, observing the official time in Brasília-DF, exclusively through the internet, at the website of the organizer Zambini, not being accepted any other form of application or application after the deadline.

The Simplified Selection Processes will consist of an analysis of the titles presented, of an eliminatory and qualifying character.

Contracts will be made on a temporary basis, based on the aforementioned Complementary Law, up to a limit of 12 months, respecting the amount established in Government Authorization, deliberated by the Governor of the State of São Paulo.

Additional information can be obtained through the complete notice on our website.