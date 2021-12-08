Spain authorizes vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Spain authorizes vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years 7 Views

The health commission of Spain approved, this Tuesday (7), vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years, following a recommendation by the regulatory agency of the European Union in late November.

Spanish authorities hope to start vaccinating children on Dec. 13, when the first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine are due to be received, Health Minister Carolina Darias told reporters in Brussels, where she was attending a meeting of health ministers of the EU.

The decision comes at a time when the country, which has a national rate of vaccination of almost 80%, seeks to face an acceleration of Covid-19 cases.

Vaccination of children and young people, who can transmit the disease unintentionally, is considered a critical step in combating the pandemic.

EU countries such as Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic have already approved the application of immunizers against Covid-19 for children under 12 years of age.

(By Inti Landauro)

  • 1 in 16

    Vaccination station at the Museu da República, in Catete, in Rio de Janeiro. See vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil and worldwide

    Credit: Pedro Duran/CNN

  • two in 16

    Nurse shows Covid-19 vaccine for women in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • 3 in 16

    A SUS nurse applies Covid-19 vaccine to a man at her home in Rocinha, Rio, in one of the frequent rounds that health professionals make in the community to immunize people who do not want to go to the clinic

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • 4 in 16

    Vaccination against Covid-19 in São Paulo

    Credit: Reuters/Carla Carniel

  • 5 in 16

    Nurse in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Fernando Souza/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • 6 in 16

    Boris Johnson visits Covid-19 vaccination center in London

    Credit: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • 7 in 16

    Japanese woman screens to be vaccinated against Covid-19

    Credit: Stanislav Kogiku – 2.Aug.2021/Pool Photo via AP

  • 8 in 16

    China vaccinates college students against Covid-19

    Credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • 9 in 16

    Some countries already vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19

    Credit: Getty Images (FG Trade)

  • 10 in 16

    Nurse applies vaccine in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which plans to immunize 10 million in one week

    Credit: Maruf Rahman / Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

  • 11 in 16

    City of Aue-Bad Schlema, Germany, distributes free hot dogs to those who present their vaccination card

    Credit: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • 12 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in New Delhi, India

    Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

  • 13 in 16

    45-year-old man is vaccinated at a drive-in post in Bhubaneswar, India

    Credit: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • 14 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccination in prison in Harare, Zimbabwe

    Credit: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

  • 15 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Dakar, Senegal

    Credit: Fatma Esma Arslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • 16 in 16

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Bangkok, Thailand

    Credit: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Omicron variant tends to replace delta, expert suggests – 12/8/2021

Identified in South Africa, the new strain of Sars-CoV-2 dubbed omicron was classified by the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved