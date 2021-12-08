Spain authorizes vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years

The health commission of Spain approved, this Tuesday (7), vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years, following a recommendation by the regulatory agency of the European Union in late November.

Spanish authorities hope to start vaccinating children on Dec. 13, when the first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine are due to be received, Health Minister Carolina Darias told reporters in Brussels, where she was attending a meeting of health ministers of the EU.

The decision comes at a time when the country, which has a national rate of vaccination of almost 80%, seeks to face an acceleration of Covid-19 cases.

Vaccination of children and young people, who can transmit the disease unintentionally, is considered a critical step in combating the pandemic.

EU countries such as Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic have already approved the application of immunizers against Covid-19 for children under 12 years of age.

(By Inti Landauro)