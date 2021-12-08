Spider-Man 3: Jamie Foxx made an unusual demand to return to the Marvel universe; Understand – Movie News

The actor reprises the role of Electro, the villain of Andrew Garfield’s franchise, in No Return Home. This is the latest MCU project with Tom Holland playing Peter Parker.

The countdown to Spider-Man: No Return Home, Peter Parker’s third solo adventure, played by Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinema Universe, has begun. For months on end, various theories about the production have invaded the internet and some rumors have already been confirmed by promotional videos. While the public is still waiting for a possible meeting between Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield; we know that several villains from the Webhead franchises will emerge out there. One is Electro, but Jamie Foxx had an unusual demand to reprise the role.

Was Jamie Foxx dissatisfied with his role in Spider-Man?





For those who don’t remember, Jamie Foxx embodied this antagonist in The Spectacular Spider-Man 2 – The Threat of Electro, released in 2014. The second film in the saga starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone featured the Oscar winner for Ray as the electrical engineer Max Dillon, a scientist despised by superiors and who has an obsession with heroes, especially the alter ego of Peter Parker, with whom he ends up creating a connection.

Spider-Man 3: Why are the old villains making a comeback in the Marvel movie?

Everyone already knows that the film came under heavy criticism from the press and the public, despite its talented cast. One of the biggest complaints was Electro’s look, which consisted of turning her skin a shade of electric blue, leaving no room for Jamie Foxx’s expressions to do their job. And it appears that this also “traumatized” his interpreter. In an interview with Comic Book, producer Amy Pascal revealed that the star only agreed to do No Return Home as long as your look wasn’t blue again.

In the recent trailer, it’s possible to see Electro using some sort of technology (which many are betting to be from Tony Stark’s company), which must be used to store and balance its energy. Thus, it has a more modern and clean look in No Way Home (in the original). “I’ve known Amy Pascal for years and I love what she’s done with this franchise. She explained to me how exciting it would be, and I wouldn’t have to be blue, explaining to me the ideas for my character. and interact with all those guys. I’m glad we got a fresh start, a new look,” Foxx told CCXP Worlds 2021.

When does Spider-Man: No Homecoming come out?





Under the direction of Jon Watts, No Return Home features Peter Parker dealing with the consequences of his identity being revealed by the Daily Clarim report at the end of Far From Home, after a plot by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Unable to separate his normal life from the adventures of being a superhero, Parker asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for a spell, making everyone forget this information.

Who started the Marvel multiverse: Scarlet Sorceress, Loki or Doctor Strange?

However, the magic does not go as planned and the situation becomes even more dangerous. After all, several villains seen in other Webhead franchises end up appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far, the most prominent one in promotional videos has been Doutor Octopus (Alfred Molina) from Spider-Man 2 (2004), while Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin has also been around. In addition to them, appear Electro, Lagarto and Man-Sand.

At the same time, many are betting on the appearance of Tom Hardy’s Venom in Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe. Especially after that post-credits scene from Time of Carnage. The internet still has room for other debates, including believing that Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) will appear in history. The lawyer who protects the streets as Daredevil would have been chosen to defend Peter Parker, facing the charge of murder against Mysterio.

Spider-Man: No Return Home opens on Dec. 16, but more films are being planned with Tom Holland playing the hero.