Star Wars: Hunters gets new trailer focused on gameplay

Star Wars: Hunters is gearing up for a release sometime in 2022 – probably early this year. To promote its upcoming arrival, the game received a new trailer, with a lot of focus on gameplay:

As we can see in the video, Star Wars: Hunters is a multiplayer geared towards PvP (player against player). Following an arena style based on heroes, the game features different characters, each with their unique abilities. Players will be able to play as a Wookie, a Bounty Hunter, a Sith, among others. They will also be able to enter into philosophical debates as to whether or not a robot can be a Jedi.

Star Wars: Hunters announced its arrival for 2022, but some players already have access to the game on Android. Countries like the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia, for some reason, can now play. This could be a sign that the game is due to arrive sometime early next year.

The game is developed by Zynga and targeted to mobile devices and Switch. It will be released in free-to-play format, so we can be sure there will be in-game purchases. An official website is now up and running, where you can learn more about each character and also register for the release. As usual in these cases, registering grants you some extra items upon launch of the game, but the site doesn’t even specify what they will be.