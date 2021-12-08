State announces allowance of up to BRL 3,000 for health professionals

Governor Renato Casagrande (PSB) announced this Tuesday afternoon (7) that professionals working in Espírito Santo’s Health will receive a bonus of R$ 2 thousand. The statement was granted during a live broadcast on their social networks.

According to the governor, the State Executive analyzed that the Federal Complementary Law No. 173/2020 – which prohibits, until December 31, 2021, the granting of readjustments, allowances and other benefits to public servants due to the Covid pandemic – 19 – it does not fit the health professionals, who from the beginning, acted in the front line of combating the virus.

“The area of ​​health is outside the prohibition of granting any benefit; that is why I am taking the decision as governor to grant a bonus to health workers in recognition of the work that health workers are performing at this time of pandemic”, explained the governor.

Servers who worked for six months will receive R$2,000 in bonuses. Those who worked for more than 12 months will be entitled to R$3,000. Casagrande explained that he is sending a bill to the Legislative Assembly to approve the granting of the allowance to health professionals.

Once approved by state deputies, the bill returns to the governor for sanction and, from that moment, becomes law and the allowance can be granted.

See the announcement made by the governor: