State will provide allowances of up to R$3,000 to health workers

ICU bed at the Jayme Santos Neves Hospital, in Serra |



Photo: Kadidja Fernandes/AT



The state governor, Renato Casagrande, announced an allowance of up to R$ 3,000 for workers in the State’s Health. The information was disclosed in a live broadcast, on the government’s social networks, this Tuesday afternoon (7). Now, the bill goes for approval in the Legislative Assembly of Espírito Santo.

If approved, the benefit, called the “Covid Bonus”, will be given to health workers who worked in state hospitals during the pandemic period between April 2020 and September 2021.

According to Casagrande, whoever worked from six months to 12 months, within that period, will receive an allowance of R$ 2 thousand. But whoever worked 12 months or more will receive R$3,000.

The governor also explained that this bonus was only possible because of Complementary Law No. 173, which prohibits any type of bonus or readjustment to any server, with the exception of health and assistance professionals.

“That’s why I’m taking the decision, as state governor, to grant a bonus to health workers in recognition of the work they are doing at this time of pandemic. Who is entitled to receive the benefit of R$ 2 thousand they are civil servants who worked from 6 months to 12 months, between April 2020 and September 2021. Those who worked for more than 12 months will receive R$3,000,” explained the governor.

At the end of the broadcast, Casagrande stated that this is a way for the government to thank the professionals for their work during this period. “This is a manifestation of the State government in gratitude for the extraordinary work that health workers have done. Now, this text is being sent to the Assembly, which I am sure, which, as it always does, with sensitivity, will vote on this matter”.