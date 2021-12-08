Stay on top of this Wednesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Ômicron’s outpouring of relief declines with reports of new blockades in Europe, while preliminary findings from South Africa seem to confirm that the effectiveness of current vaccines against the new strain is partially reduced. There are decisions by central banks in Brazil, Poland and – most interestingly – Canada, which should signal their first increase in interest rates.

The PEC of Precatório must be sliced ​​to be approved.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Wednesday, December 8th.

CHECK: Investing.com Economic Calendar

1. More news about Ômicron

Preliminary findings from South Africa show that the variant is in fact partially capable of preventing the immune response triggered by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (a fear already signaled by officials at the Modern (NASDAQ: (SA:)) regarding its own vaccine) . However, the leading scientists of the research said the results also indicate that those who have had the disease and those who have been vaccinated have a good degree of immunity.

On Tuesday, the top US physician, Anthony Fauci, said that Ômicron “almost certainly” is no more dangerous than the currently dominant Delta strain. The World Health Organization also spoke about the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the new strain.

Omicron may be less likely to cause serious disease than Delta, but it threatens to accelerate the spread of disease in the northern hemisphere once seasonal influences on transmission reach their peak.

The country plummeted after reports suggested the UK government was about to reintroduce social distancing restrictions just five months after the much-vaunted ‘Freedom Day’. European travel-themed stocks – which were already underperforming after a warning from tour operator Tui about the impact of Ômicron – plummeted again. Prices also dropped to session lows.

CHECK: Quotation of the main global commodities

2. Final chapters of the PEC of Precatório

The presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), reached an agreement to slice the PEC from the Precatório to promulgate the parts of the text that were approved identically in the two houses, such as changing the spending ceiling to release the budget in 2022 and make Brazil Aid viable. These excerpts will be voted on directly in the plenary, contrary to the Chamber’s internal regulations.

Other points that will be taken to the plenary are the settlement of accounts between public entities or abatement of private debts, the installment of social security debts of municipalities and the correction of court orders by Selic. The revision of the precatory ceiling in 2026 and the continuation of social assistance at R$ 400 are among the items that should be discussed again.

On today’s economic agenda, the Copom should release a new advert at the end of the day. The market expects an increase of 1.5 pp to 9.25% per year. At a virtual Eurasia event, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that 2022 “will be a difficult year” because of the rise in interest rates to control the economy and that Brazil should grow “much less” than 3% or 4%.

3. American stock market

US equities are likely to open mixed as news from the UK prompts some to suspend the Ômicron relief rally seen so far this week.

At 8:58 am, futures rose 0.34%, while 100 and futures advanced 0.40% and 0.35%, respectively.

Actions likely to be in focus later include Robinhood (NASDAQ:), which said on Tuesday it has filed a request to cancel a deal that allows early lenders to disburse more than 10% of its share capital. Robinhood shares rose 3.8% pre-market. Across the Atlantic, shares of Nestlé (SIX:) and L’Oreal (PA:) rose after the former agreed to sell a 3% stake at a 7% discount to current market value.

Brown Forman (NYSE:) (SA:), United Natural Foods (NYSE:) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:) (SA:) publish balance sheets as well as weber (NYSE:).

CHECK: Quotation of the main global indices

4. Other central banks in action

In addition to Brazil, Poland, whose base rate was still at 0.1% in September, should increase another 50 basis points, to 1.75%.

However, the most interesting meeting of all may be in Canada, where the central bank has already stopped its quantitative easing program. The bank should signal when will be the first increase in .

India’s central bank previously left its unchanged at 4.00% as expected.

5. Oil prices on the rise with new radar locks

UK news dropped some crude oil prices as investors weighed the risk of another wave of mobility restrictions, which dampens demand. But the price of futures contracts returned to positive territory this morning.

At around 9:02 am, US oil futures were up 0.69% to $72.55, while US oil futures rose 0.90% to $76.12.

The market barely reacted on Tuesday to the Crude Oil Inventories numbers, which showed a surprisingly large drop in Crude Oil inventories last week, but also a countervailing rise in Crude Oil.