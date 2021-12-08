Stefhani Brito case: ex-boyfriend sentenced to 15 years in prison for femicide in Fortaleza – Security

Francisco Alberto Nobre Calixto Filho, 28, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Stefani Brito Cruz in Fortaleza, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison, at the 1st Court of the Jury of Fortaleza, this Tuesday (7). The decision had more than 3 votes.

In the sentence that sentenced Francisco Alberto for aggravated homicide, the qualifiers of clumsy reason, kinda cruel, resource usage that made it difficult or impossible to defend of the victim and femicide. In addition, the defendant’s authorship in the crime of corpse concealment.

The Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE) informed that he must appeal the sentence, asking penalty increase. In any case, for the prosecutor Marcus Renan Palácio, who works at the 1st Jury Court, “this judgment contributed a lot to the maintenance of the credibility of the Ceará judiciary.

Furthermore, it conveys a resounding message that, in Ceará, there is no condescension with impunity for crimes of this nature”.

The sentence must be served, initially, in closed regime. Francisco Alberto was already in pre-trial detention. “The amount of the sentence applied and the nature of the crimes prevent the imposition of a more lenient regime”, said Judge Antônio Edilberto Oliveira Lima when delivering the sentence.

Trial had protests

The trial started around 11:15 am and ended at 8:35 pm. he was tagged by protest from family and friends of Stefhani, who were asking for justice.

Hours before the trial, Francisco Alberto’s defense asked the Court to postpone the session, due to lack of access to evidence, but the 1st Jury Court rejected the request.

According to the charge of the MPCE, the defendant set up an ambush to review Stefhani, when “a cruel session of beating began, where the accused cowardly causes several injuries to the victim”, which resulted, according to examinations by the Forensic Investigation of Ceará (Pefoce), in the “death of the victim due to ‘traumatic brain and echimedullary trauma in polytrauma'”.

Afterwards, the defendant began to travel with the victim, unconscious, on his motorcycle, until he abandoned her body on Av. do Contorno, neighborhood Mondubim, in Fortaleza.

The body was found in a pond on January 1, 2018.

During the trial, the defense upheld the thesis of privileged homicide, motivated by violent emotion after the defendant was provoked by the victim on account of an alleged betrayal.

Defendant did not accept breakup

Stefhani Brito and Francisco Alberto dated for about five years. Maria Rosilene says that, at first, the relationship seemed healthy, but over time the daughter started to appear with spots on her body, to appear sad frequently and to stop going out with family and friends.

In June 2017, Stefhani decided to separate from Alberto and moved in with her grandmother to stay away from him. But he did not accept the end of the relationship and insisted several times to review and go back to dating the young woman, according to Rosilene.

Until January 1, 2018, she agreed to see her ex-boyfriend again. And the crime happened. After killing his ex-partner, Alberto fled and remained at large until February 2019, when he was detained in the Municipality of Mãe do Rio, Pará, in an operation by the Department of Homicide and Protection of Persons (DHPP), of the Civil Police of Ceará (PCCE).