STF judges law that requires spouse consent for sterilization

(credit: Felipe Sampaio/SCO/STF)

The Supreme Court (STF) started to judge, this Thursday (12/9), actions that question items of the Family Planning Law on sterilization, in particular the item that provides for the “express consent of both spouses” for performing the procedure.

Under the report of Minister Nunes Marques, the actions are considered controversial. The contested rule also determines that only people over 25 years of age or people with at least two living children can undergo sterilization.

One of the actions filed with the Supreme Court is the National Association of Public Defenders. The entity maintains that determination “goes against the freedom of choice and disposition of one’s own body, private autonomy and human dignity”.

The PSB, which has also filed lawsuits on the subject, stressed that the determinations offend the principle of human dignity, individual freedom and the right to private autonomy and that there would be “an open contradiction of the legal system”, since the “Law Maria da Penha established that those who prevent the use of contraceptive methods practice domestic and family violence against women”.