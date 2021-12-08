Sthe Matos gains immunity with yellow power

Sthefane Matos, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and champion of the last fire test of the season, opened the lamp in the formation of the 12th farm and chose the power of the yellow flame.

Revealed tonight, with it the person could choose between earning R$ 10 thousand or an immunity. The influencer then chose to be immune in the hot seat.

red flame power

Dynho Alves, pawn with whom Sthefane has been exchanging caresses in the house, is the one who received the red power. Chosen by the public, with it the dancer must exchange one of the roceiros, except the one indicated by the farmer, for one of the workers at the headquarters or at the stall.

THE @sthephanematos_ got the Power of the Yellow Flame and gave the Red Flame to the @dynhoalvesreal. Go to https://t.co/sJRe2r8jWg to watch the training of #RoçaAFazenda, I’ts about to start! pic.twitter.com/pPfOaRyYYW — The Farm (@afazendarecord) December 8, 2021

The Farm 13: The pedestrians who have already won the fire test and took the lamp

1 / 12 1st winner: Bil Araújo A Fazenda 2021: Bil Araújo won the first fire test of the season Play/Playplus two / 12 2nd winner: Rico Melquiades A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades won the second test of fire in the reality show Play/Playplus 3 / 12 3rd winner: Mileide Mihaile The Farm 2021: Mileide gains Trial of Fire and grants the power of the red flame Play/PlayPlus 4 / 12 4th winner: Bil Araújo The Farm 2021: Bil is the Trial of Fire winner Play/PlayPlus 5 / 12 5th winner: Tiago Piquilo The Farm 2021: Tiago wins the lamp test Play/Playplus 6 / 12 6th winner: Gui Araujo 2021 Farm: Gui Araujo wins the fire test and wins the lamp Play/Playplus 7 / 12 7th winner: Tiago Piquilo The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo once again won the test by fire Play/Playplus 8 / 12 8th winner: Rico Melquiades The Farm 2021: Rico Wins Trial By Fire Play/Playplus 9 / 12 9th winner: Dynho Alves The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves wins the fire test Play/Playplus 10 / 12 10th winner: Aline Mineiro The Farm 2021: Aline Mineiro in the test by fire Play/RecordTV 11 / 12 11th winner: Dynho Alves Farm 2021: Dynho Alves wins the 12th fire test Play/PlayPlus 12 / 12 12th winner: Sthe Matos The Farm 2021: Sthefane Wins Last Trial of Fire of the Season Play/PlayPlus