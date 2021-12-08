Sthe Matos gains immunity with yellow power

Sthefane Matos, peon of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) and champion of the last fire test of the season, opened the lamp in the formation of the 12th farm and chose the power of the yellow flame.

Revealed tonight, with it the person could choose between earning R$ 10 thousand or an immunity. The influencer then chose to be immune in the hot seat.

red flame power

Dynho Alves, pawn with whom Sthefane has been exchanging caresses in the house, is the one who received the red power. Chosen by the public, with it the dancer must exchange one of the roceiros, except the one indicated by the farmer, for one of the workers at the headquarters or at the stall.

