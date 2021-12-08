Sthe’s ex arrives at ‘Farofa da Gkay’, which suggests meeting him with MC Mirella

The participation of the Bahian influencer Sthe Matos in the reality series A Fazenda, on Record TV, continues to reverberate a lot outside the house (especially on social networks), even though she has no idea about it.

Besides not knowing that her then fiance, Victor Igoh, also from Bahia, announced on social networks that the relationship ended, now he is about to meet MC Mirella, who announced the end of her engagement with another participant in the reality show.

The funkeira was married to the dancer and singer Dynho Alves, and accused him, to justify the breakup, of living an affair with Sthe. She used images from the program to justify the position. The end was also announced on the networks, and she even left the house where the two lived together.

Now, the ex of Sthe and Dynho – who still think they are still committed – should meet at Gkay’s trendy Farofa, a party to commemorate the birthday of actress and digital influencer Gessica Kayane.

She closed the Marina Park Hotel, in Fortaleza, to receive famous guests (mostly influencers like her), and the gang has been in a stir since Sunday (5). The meeting between Victor and Mirella should take place this Tuesday (7), the last day of the hype that started last Sunday and that has been causing a lot of talk. Click here to understand.

Earlier, the profile Rede Babados posted a recording on Instagram in which Gkay asks fellow influencer Álvaro to put Victor Igoh “to be with MC Mirella”.

The suggestion to add even more wood to the fire, or fire in the playground, is immediately accepted by Álvaro, although this does not guarantee any kind of match between Sthe’s ex and Dynho’s ex. “Okay, leave it to me then. It’s going to work out”, he hopes. Watch below.