STJD receives complaint against Galo, Corinthians and 6 other clubs for homophobic chants – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético



Atlético can be denounced by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for homophobic chants from fans in two matches of the Brazilian Championship. This Monday, the agency received seven Infraction News from the Collective of Canarinhos LGBTQ Fans against Galo, Corinthians, Fluminense, Internacional, Náutico, Ceará, Remo and Paysandu.

The matches in which Atlético were mentioned were in the game against Flamengo, at Maracanã, and in the duel against Fluminense, at Mineirão. In Rio de Janeiro, the alvinegros would have sung the following chorus against the rubro-negros: “take it in the c* mengo, you are a team of suckers c*, p* v* and a thief”.

Against Fluminense, in Belo Horizonte, images of the match show the homophobic chants of the athletes from 40 minutes into the second half. The video with the songs was posted on the social networks of a fan who was following the game. The case was not reported in the match summary and, according to the crowd, the referee failed to comply with STJD’s 01/2019 guideline.

All Notices of Violation were forwarded for analysis by the STJD Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether there is evidence of discriminatory acts. If so, it will offer a complaint with each order. If there are no orders, they will be archived.

The eight clubs can be denounced in article 243-G of the Brazilian Code of Sport Justice (CBJD), which speaks of “committing a discriminatory, disdainful or outrageous act, related to prejudice based on ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, condition of elderly or disabled person”. The penalty provides for a fine of R$100.00 to R$100 thousand.

