Study Names Viagra as Candidate Drug for Alzheimer’s Prevention and Treatment | Health

A study published on Monday (6) by “Nature Aging” analyzed millions of data on the use of sildenafil, a substance in Viagra, and suggests that the drug has the potential to be treated as a “drug candidate” to act in the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer’s.

The research was conducted by the Cleveland Clinic, from Ohio, in the United States. In addition to treatment for erectile dysfunction, sildenafil is also approved as a therapy for pulmonary hypertension.

According to the results of the American study, led by researcher Feixiong Cheng, from the Institute of Genomic Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Clinic, the drug is associated with a 69% reduction in the incidence of Alzheimer’s after a 6-year follow-up, compared to people who did not use the medicine.

In comparison with patients who were treated with losartan, with a doctor’s prescription for high blood pressure, people who received the substance Viagra had a 55% lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

The same was observed with other medications: in the comparison between metformin and sildenafil, the risk of developing the disease was 63% lower for those who used the substance in Viagra; while with diltiazem, used against high blood pressure, the index was 65% lower.

Scientists used a computer model to cross-reference data on drugs approved by the FDA, the US regulatory agency, and potential treatments for Alzheimer’s. They used a database with more than 7 million patients, but reiterate that clinical studies are needed to prove whether sildenafil is in fact effective against neurodegenerative disease.

“This article is an example of a growing area of ​​precision medicine research, where big data is key to connecting dots between existing drugs and complex diseases like Alzheimer’s,” said Jean Yuan, one of the directors of the National Institute of Aging, part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), which funded the research.