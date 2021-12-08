Study shows that CS:GO is the FPS that most relieves stress

A study by the University of Leeds, one of the largest in the UK, found that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is the FPS that most relieves its players’ stress. The research was carried out by experts in the field of human biology and psychology with 32 people aged between 20 and 26 years old, and in addition to CS:GO, three other games were analyzed, namely Call of Duty: Warzone, PUBG and Apex Legends.

It is noteworthy, however, that the research did not use casual players as a base. This is because the participants were identified as a “good player” or an “expert” in their game of choice.

They were monitored for at least three periods of gambling to gauge the physiological effects that the games caused, mainly on heart rate and blood pressure. In the four games analyzed, the researchers concluded that Counter-Strike is the one that brought the most relaxation and relief to the participants.

Stress levels before and after gambling (Photo: Reproduction/BetVictor)

In addition, Valve’s FPS was the only one in which players’ heart rate slowed after the game session. According to the researchers, this may be related to the duration of matches and the breaks between rounds.

Change in heart rate before and after games (Photo: Reproduction/BetVictor)

“The longer game time periods, as well as reboots between rounds, mean that players are more likely to settle into a natural rhythm, unlike Battle Royale games which are more unpredictable,” the study says.

Another possibility raised by the researchers is that CS:GO players have greater experience in the game and, consequently, are able to remain calmer during matches.