Supposed indirect from Marília Mendonça’s ex-affair to Murilo Huff goes viral: “God knows”

Father of Marília Mendonça’s son, Murilo Huff asks fans not to harbor hatred on social media

This Tuesday (07) the name of the singer Marília Mendonça was in evidence after a supposed print of Matheus, the artist’s affair, having circulated on social media.

The image in question brings a supposed conversation between the singer and a follower. Is that the fan would have criticized the musician’s going to a party, shortly after the death of the Queen of Suffering.

“The widower is on the spree already”, says the follower, who receives an answer from the artist: “The other who claims to be a widower you have to send a message. It’s on the spree too”, he would have said, referring to Murilo Huff, with whom the country woman had a child.

After the repercussion of the print, Matheuzinho received a wave of attacks. On social networks, without mentioning the subject in question, he made an appeal: “Fake News! Stop”.

Little Léo’s father, in turn, asked the followers not to join any confusion: “Class, let’s not get into a fight please… it’s not our intention to feed any kind of hatred. God knows everything”, vented.

Look:

Fake news! STOP — Matheuzinho (@mcmatheuzinhof) December 7, 2021 gang, let’s not get into a fight please… it’s not our intention to feed any kind of hatred. God knows all things 🙏🏼 — Murilo Huff (@murilohuff) December 7, 2021

EMOTION

The country singer Murilo Huff starred in an emotional moment during a show held in Brasília, at dawn on Saturday (4). This was the first time he took to the stage after the death of Marília Mendonça.

Deeply shaken, he needed to be hugged by the musicians and by the singer’s brother, João Gustavo. Unable to hold back his tears, he was supported.