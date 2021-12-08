Switzerland approves suicide capsule to go into use next year

A machine called Sarco has been approved in Switzerland, according to the manufacturers. However, the purpose of the equipment is not the most conventional, Sarco was created to practice euthanasia, as if it were a capsule of suicide.

Assisted suicide is allowed in Switzerland, provided it is accompanied by a medical team, and the new device does away with this requirement. About 1,300 people used the services of euthanasia organizations during 2020.

publicity

The device can be operated from the inside and works by reducing the oxygen level to a critical level capable of causing death. The process takes less than a minute and the goal is for the patient to die painlessly, in a peaceful manner.

Read too!

Death in the suicide capsule is due to a phenomenon known as hypoxia and another known as hypocapnia. The first is the decrease in oxygen in the organs, the second is the low level of carbon dioxide in the blood.

The process takes place through the release of a gas, which causes a deep like and then causes death. According to the responsible factory, there is no sensation of suffocation during the loss of oxygen.

Sarco was designed by Dr. Philip Nitschke, known as “Dr. Death”, and can be transported anywhere. The device’s mobility allows its users to decide where they will die, for example, in a heavenly place outdoors.

Switzerland approves suicide capsule due to go into use next year. Image: Social Media/Philip Nitschke

In addition, the capsule is biodegradable and coffin-shaped, so the patient can be buried in the device itself, just remove it from the base.

There are two models from Sarco, but a third is being manufactured on a 3D printer and should be ready for use next year. “Barring any unforeseen difficulties, we hope to be ready to make Sarco available for use in Switzerland within the next year,” said Dr. Nitschke.

Project reviews

Some people have pointed out that Sarco’s aim is to glamorize suicide, mainly because of its futuristic design. Others point out that using the gas that causes death is a big mistake.

However, since 2018, Nitschke claims that “gas may never be an acceptable method for assisted suicide in Europe due to the negative connotations of the Holocaust”. The doctor also points out that there is no legal problem with his device.

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!