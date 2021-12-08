Taiwan struggles to contain an invasion of Cane Toads – International

the infamous cururu frog (Rhinella marina) — feared for its toxicity and rapid proliferation — is croaking in the ears of environmentalists and law enforcement officials. Taiwan, who rush to contain a sudden rise in the presence of the invasive amphibian on the island.

Chunky Batrachians are native to Central and South America. But they have become a scourge in countries like Australia and Philippines — and also in the American states of Florida It’s from Hawaii, where they have invaded local ecosystems for decades.

The toxicity of these intruders poses a particular danger to puppies that inadvertently bite them or lick their skin, as well as to large predators that typically feed on amphibians. Australia is fighting a killer frog by using the amphibian’s own toxin against it.

The first reports of sightings of wild Cane Toads in Taiwan surfaced a few weeks ago in Chaotun, a municipality in the central region of the island, according to Agence France-Presse. Environmentalists and volunteers have since combed the region to find and capture the warty intruders, also called bullfrogs.

So far, the number of invaders found is relatively low: the Institute for Research on Endemic Species, run by the Taiwanese government, has captured more than 200 cane toads in recent weeks, according to AFP.

Still, environmentalists caution that swift action is needed to prevent a full-blown infestation.

“A massive and agile search operation is crucial once Cane Toads are discovered,” Lin Chun-Fu, a scientist specializing in amphibians at the government-run institute, told AFP. “They are very big and don’t have any natural predators here in Taiwan.”

In 1935, Australian sugarcane farmers imported 102 bullfrogs to contain the beetles that attacked their crops. Decades later, the population of batrachians of this species on the continent has risen to an estimated 1.5 billion individuals. (Other estimates put this number at around 200 million).

Frogs are considered signs of good luck in Chinese and Taiwanese cultures, complicating potential conservation efforts.

Until 2016, cane toads could be legally imported into Taiwan as pets. Since then, conservationists believe that local breeders have bred the species to meet persistent demand.

Cane toads seen in gardens and yards could have escaped being discarded by local breeders, reported AFP.

After the news of the infestation became public, farmers told environmentalists working in their regions that they had already noticed the presence of frogs before, but did not know how to report them.

“Taiwanese farmers generally ignore frogs and even consider it positive to find them, because they consider that frogs clear the earth of pests and are a symbol of good luck,” Yang Yi-Ju, a frog expert at Dong Hwa National University, told AFP. “It never occurred to them that this is an invasive species, a foreign land.”

Cane toads, particularly males, are known to cling to all sorts of objects and other creatures — including, in one memorable moment photographed in Australia, on the back of a python snake — in their mating frenzy, reported Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. / RUSSIAN GUILHERME TRANSLATION