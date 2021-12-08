TGA 2021: see when it happens, how to watch and vote!

It’s very close to The Games Awards 2021, and if you’re already looking forward to following, come with us! In addition to the awards (which you can check out all the nominees here), the event brings many announcements of new games or updates to previously announced games. And for those who can still be a bit lost with schedules and how to watch, Voxel will help you in this! So let’s answer: when does the TGA happen and where can I watch the event?

When does TGA 2021 take place?

The event will take place this Thursday, December 9, at 9:30 pm (Eastern Time), hosted by host Geoff Keighley. The presentation and official event should start at 10 pm, but from 9:30 pm there are already presentations of a pre-show. The Game Awards 2021 officially ends at 1 am on December 10th, with around 3 hours long.

How to watch the awards?

As every year, Voxel will be covering live coverage of The Game Awards with simultaneous translation, and to follow along, just join us on our YouTube channel, starting at 7:00 pm (Eastern Time) on December 9th. We will have a pre-show talking about the nominees and possible winners, as well as a post-show to comment on the highlights of the awards.

Check out the official platforms of the event below:

How to vote for TGA 2021?

For those who don’t know how the TGA works, the nominees at the awards and the winners are chosen through votes of press vehicles around the world, including Voxel here in Brazil. However, when the nominees of each category are revealed, the public can vote and participate in the result of each category of The Game Awards.

If you are interested, check out the steps below to be able to vote for the award:

1 – Access the official website

Source: The Game Awards

2 – Register on the website by clicking on ‘Sign In’ in the upper right corner of the page, where you can sign up using your Facebook, Twitter, Twitch or Google account.



Source: The Game Awards

3 – Go back to the homepage of the site, and click on ‘Player’s Voice’ to enter the vote

Source: The Game Awards

Source: The Game Awards

So, are you guys excited for TGA? Let us know in the comments section!Source: The Game Awards