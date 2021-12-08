Thaila Ayala thrills when showing her newborn baby and declares herself

Actress Thaila Ayala exhibits her newborn son, Francisco, alongside her husband Renato Góes and declares herself to the two

The actress Thaila Ayala shared a very cute record of the first days of his son Francisco’s life, the result of his marriage to the actor Renato Góes. Born last Wednesday, December 1st, the couple’s first child arrived through a premature birth.

The actress was between 33 and 34 weeks of gestation when Francisco arrived in the world. Despite being premature, the firstborn was born very well and was able to go home with Mom and Dad three days after the birth.

Now, in these first days with the larger family, the actress has already enjoyed the unique moments she lived with her son and husband. “My whole life in one bed”, he declared Thaila Ayala by publishing the image of Renato and Francisco sleeping side by side.

The artist also confessed, recently, that she only has eyes for the puppy. “Hi guys, let me tell you something, my Mainha is completely crazy about me here and doesn’t want to know anything else, no, they lost. Let them fight!”, wrote Thaila in a good-humored tone, joking as if her son was talking.

The owlish husband and dad, Renato Góes, kept his good humor and joked with his wife, commenting: “It’s my little girl from the square”. Also actress Pathy de Jesus advised her professional colleague: “It’s a lot of love! And it only grows, see?”.

Artists who nurture a great friendship with Thaila Ayala declare themselves to the “nephew”. the digital influencer Julia Faria, who had little Cora, one month old, said: “Come discover this big world with your little cousin Cora and make mother and aunt here (re)discover poetry, Chico! Come fill us with life”.

Another great friend of Thaila, the actress Fiorella Matteis he also declared to the little one: “Francisco, I’m surrendered. Love you”. In the same way, Giovanna Ewbank he couldn’t resist the photo and said: “Ouch people! That this Chico already sucks showing his tongue. I already love this baby so much.”

In the photo, the baby appears in the same outfit he left the maternity ward, a beautiful red knit overalls, with a white collar body and a white knitted cap. The click enchanted internet users. “Beautiful! God bless this family”, wished one fan. “There is no greater love”, commented another follower. Despite having less than a week to live, an Internet user saw Francisco and said: “Daddy’s face”.

