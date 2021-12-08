The amazing image of the shadow of the eclipse at the South Pole

Last Saturday (4), a handful of people in Antarctica had the opportunity to marvel at a total solar eclipse, the only one that occurred in 2021 in the world. The partial eclipse was visible in other parts of the Southern Hemisphere.

The eclipse reached its entirety at 7:44 UTC (4:44 GMT) and lasted just under two minutes, darkening the Antarctic summer skies at a time when the Sun has been above the horizon for several months, the so-called polar day that lasts for months.

During a total solar eclipse, the Sun, Moon, and Earth line up in order, with the Moon between the Sun and Earth. The Moon casts a shadow on part of the Earth’s surface.

For those located in the center of the Moon’s shadow, the Sun is totally or partially blocked and the sky is very dark. Viewers with clear skies and the right equipment or glasses can often observe the Sun’s external atmosphere, the so-called corona.

The image above and released by NASA was taken during the eclipse by the Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) aboard the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCVR).

The satellite has a constant global view of Earth from its position at Lagrange Point 1, a gravitationally stable point between the Sun and Earth about 1.5 million kilometers from our planet. In the image, taken at 7:58 UTC, the Moon’s shadow can be seen over Antarctica.

Total solar eclipses in the polar regions are rare because they cover less land area and because the Sun only illuminates each pole for part of the year. The last total solar eclipse in Antarctica was in November 2003 and the next one will occur in December 2039, reported the US Space Agency (NASA).