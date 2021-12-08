The Farm: Dynho Alves, Aline Mineiro, Solange Gomes and Mileide Mihaile are in Roça

In another day of training in Roça in “The Farm 13“, from Record, this Tuesday (7), the pedestrians chose which participants will dispute the public vote on Thursday (9).

The farmer Rich Melquiades, who escaped from Roça last week, opened the dynamic indicating the singer and dancer Dynho Alves.

In sequence, Bil Araújo received the highest number of votes among the other participants and occupied the second place, being responsible for choosing who would be the third roceiro or roceira, and the influencer ended up pulling Aline Mineiro for dispute.

The last member to close the initial Roça quartet this week was Solange Gomes, which ended up nominated for remaining in the Resta One dynamic, when each pawn is responsible for saving another participant, and the one that is not saved by anyone occupies the last place.

But the formation of this Roça had a turnaround in the end. Dynho gained the Power of the Red Flame from Sthefane Matos, and the owner of this power should exchange one of the roceiros, with the exception of the one chosen by the Farmer, for another pawn. Dynho saved Bil and appointed Mileide Mihaile in his place.

Solange, as the last farmer chosen by traditional dynamics, vetoed Mileide from the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday (8). With that, the influencer goes straight to Thursday’s vote, and Dynho, Aline and Solange compete to see who becomes the new Farmer or Farmer, and avoids the risk of being eliminated this week.

