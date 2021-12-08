The first third-party control has been announced

Finally, the first third-party PS5 controller was announced. Scuf introduced its new Reflex, Reflex Pro and Reflex FPS controls designed specifically for the PS5.

In appearance, the Scuf Reflex is almost identical to the traditional DualSense, but there are many small improvements to be found. The biggest new addition to the Reflex line is a removable set of rear buttons. They work similarly to the Xbox Elite Series 2, but you can quickly reprogram or disable them via a small rubber button on the back of the controller.

Read more: PlayStation: Sony announces VR glasses promises to reduce seasickness

Reflex and Reflex Pro feature Sony’s adaptive triggers, however Reflex FPS replaces them with instant triggers that act with a touch, similar to a mouse button.

You also have interchangeable analogs in Reflex, which allows you to exchange them for long, short, rounded and concave options. The front panel trim around these thumbsticks can also be removed if you prefer to change colors.

Speaking of colors, the Reflex line will be available in white, grey, black, orange, navy blue and red. However, only the black version will be available at launch, with more colors to be released over the coming weeks and months.

The Scuf Reflex line is available now, with the basic control priced at US$199. The Scuf Reflex Pro and Reflex FPS are priced at US$229 and US$259, respectively.

*Translated by: Nicole Pereira

