The Game Awards 2021: Check out the LIVE stream with the Adrenaline team!

After an all-online event last year, the event returns to face-to-face to let us know what the best games of the year are

After an all-online event last year because of the pandemic, The Game Awards went back to live in 2021 to let us know what the best games of the year are. The ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and we at Adrenaline couldn’t miss covering this annual event. As always, we can expect multiple awards, live music, trailers, stage guests and the long-awaited “World Premieres”, unprecedented game announcements.

“We are super excited to return to Microsoft Theater for a special night to celebrate the past, present and future of video games. Our goal is to bring the entire community together to celebrate the most powerful form of entertainment in the world.” – Geoff Keighley, creator, presenter and executive producer of The Game Awards.

The Game Awards 2021 will be broadcast from 9:30 pm on Adrenaline with comments from our presenters Diego “bald of views” Kerber (@kerberdiego), Carlos “important benchmarks” Estrella (@carlosfestrella) and Neri “pending nickname” Neto (@neri_netoo).

The official event can be watched from 21:15h on The Game Awards’ official channel on Youtube and on the most diverse streaming platforms.

Below, you can see the nominees in some of the main categories. The entire list of nominees is available at this link.

game of the year



– Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

– It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

– Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

– Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

– Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

– Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

best direction

– Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

– It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

– Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

– Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

– Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

best narrative

– Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

– It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

– Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

– Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

– Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Best Art Direction

– Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

– Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

– Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

– Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

– The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

Most awaited game

– Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

– God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

– Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

– Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

– Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

