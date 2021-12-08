The illustrator Benício – UNIVERSO HQ has passed away

Today, at the age of 84, José Luís Benicio da Fonseca, also known as Benício, died. He was born in Rio Pardo/RS, on December 14, 1936.

Benício was a pianist, a career that was short-lived, an award-winning draftsman and illustrator. He even lent his art to comic books, but he didn’t adapt to the medium.

In the advertising field, he worked for some of the most important agencies in Brazil, such as McCann Erickson, Denison and artplan, illustrating campaigns for brands such as Coca-Cola, Esso, Banco do Brasil and Rock’n Rio.

The author signed more than two thousand pocketbook covers, which were sold on newsstands, from Editora Monterrey. Largely with the heroine Brigitte Montfort, the American spy who had around 1,500 volumes published in four decades and became a phenomenon in the Brazilian market, in addition to the series Secret memoirs of Giselle, the naked spy who rocked Paris, among others.

From the 1970s onwards, he became a famous illustrator of national cinema posters, producing more than 300 of them, such as those in the Trapalhão films and classics of national cinema, such as Dona Flor and her Two Husbands.

With his realistic trait, he also portrayed films such as The Cedar Madonna, Independence or death, dozens of pornochanchadas (like the Stories our nannies didn’t tell) and also Eternal Skin.

Benício also illustrated architectural projects and signed works for magazines such as Look, playboy and This is.

In 2012, the publisher Opera Graphics launched the book And Benicio created the woman, by journalist Gonçalo Junior, an expanded and rewritten review of a work by the same author released in 2006, telling the artist’s personal and professional story.