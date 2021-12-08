The illustrator Benício – Zoeira dies at the age of 84

Died, this Tuesday (7), at the age of 84, the illustrator José Luiz Benício, known as ‘brazilian pin-up master‘. The cause of death was not disclosed.

According to information from Wool, the designer had a cerebrovascular accident (stroke) last year and has been working from home ever since.

He was recently honored with the Túlio Becker award at the 4th Festival Santa Cruz de Cinema, but he did not attend the event, as he was hospitalized in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

famous illustrations

Born in Rio Pardo, Rio Grande do Sul, Benício became famous for his illustrations for Editora Monterrey, which created pocket books, sold on newsstands.

Were more than 2,000 covers in total, in addition to drawings made for national cinema. Among the best known are ‘Dona Flor and her Two Husbands‘ and ‘the super female‘.