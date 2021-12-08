The Last of Us | Nick Offerman will play Bill on the HBO series

the cast of The Last of Us gained an unexpected additional name, with Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) taking on the role of Bill after the actor’s withdrawal With O’Neill (Chernobyl) due to scheduling conflicts.

According to Variety, Offerman will appear in some episodes of the season alongside Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), which will live Frank. The two are survivors of the apocalypse who live isolated in a ghost town.

The series The Last of Us 20 years have passed since the near extinction of humanity. That’s when Joel (Peter Pascal) is hired to take Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone – what should have been a simple job for him becomes a brutal journey across the United States, where they both depend on each other to survive.

The cast still includes Gabriel Luna (Agents of SHIELD) and Anna Torv (fringe), in addition to several of the actors who have already worked on the game, such as Merle Dandridge (Marlene) and Nico Parker (Sarah). The new production still has no release date set.

