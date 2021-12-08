The Pope in the Plaza de España at the feet of the Immaculate One in prayer for those who suffer

The Pope was on the morning of Wednesday, December 8, at 6:15 am (local time) in front of the Marian statue in the center of Rome for a private act of veneration of the Virgin Mary. The Pontiff asked Our Lady “the miracle of healing for people who suffer severely from wars and the climate crisis” and “of conversion, so that she breaks down the heart of stone of those who build walls to distance themselves from the pain of the others”. Immediately afterwards, Francisco went to Santa Maria Maggiore

Salvatore Cernuzio – Vatican News

Listen to the report and share!

In a sleeping Rome, with a temperature of 4°C and a sky still tinted a cloudy blue, the vehicle with Pope Francis on board arrived at Piazza Mignanelli. It was approximately 6:15 am and in the square where the monument dedicated to the Immaculate Conception stands there was only the presence of firefighters, some merchants raising their shutters and a small group of photographers and faithful, one of whom broke the silence by shouting: “Papa Francisco , see you at noon in St. Peter’s Square.” With a slow step and bowed head, holding a basket of white roses, the Pontiff, as soon as he got out of the car, walked towards the statue of the Virgin Mary, to pay homage to it on the day of the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception. There, the Pope stopped for a few moments in prayer, alone, with folded hands, to ask the Virgin Mary “the miracle of healing for peoples who are suffering severely from wars and the climate crisis,” according to the Vatican Press Office. The Pope also invoked the miracle of Our Lady “of conversion, so that she may break the stony heart of those who build walls to distance themselves from the pain of others”. Immediately afterwards, Francis moved to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where “he continued his prayer before the icon of Maria Salus Populi Romani”.

Pope Francis in Plaza de España

a long tradition

It is a 60-year tradition of the Popes to go to the foot of the Marian effigy so dear to the people of Rome and stop in prayer. But the Covid pandemic and the resulting restrictions have altered the evocative celebration that has always drawn large crowds around the Bishop of Rome. Last year, in order to avoid crowds, the Pope announced that he would pay homage to the Immaculate Conception with a private celebration, and then ended up going to the square at dawn, leaving everyone in awe. Also this year, amid the growing number of contagions, it was announced on November 27 that the Pope would not preside at the traditional ceremony in the Plaza de España, but would perform “a private act of devotion, praying to Our Lady to protect the Romans, the city where they live and the sick people who need their maternal protection around the world.”

flowers and prayers

Not even this time, Francisco wanted to give up his visit to the monument dedicated to Our Lady, whose Marian statue is on top of the ancient Roman column, to which, by tradition, every year a policeman climbs a mechanical ladder for about ten meters to place a wreath of flowers on the Virgin’s arm. The Pope placed other flowers, white roses, at the foot of the statue, remaining – as we said – in silent prayer with his gaze turned upward. Less than ten minutes in total, then, he made his way to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore with the same discretion. The few people present in the square – some of whom arrived around 5:30 am, remembering the “surprise” of last year – behind the protective barriers applauded and took pictures of their cell phones. “Pope Francis, Holy Father!” shouted a woman. Francisco remained at a distance, but before getting into his car, he wanted to greet the Spanish ambassador to the Holy See, María del Carmen de la Peña Corcuera, in front of the door of the Monaldeschi Palace (embassy headquarters), and other officials to whom he he explained that he had also wanted to come this year at this unusual time to avoid crowds and possible contagion.

an old devotion

Since the beginning of his pontificate, following in the footsteps of his predecessors, Jorge Mario Bergoglio has shown great devotion to the Marian monument created by architect Luigi Poletti and sculptor Giuseppe Obici, in honor of the dogma of the Immaculate Conception proclaimed by Pius IX in 1854 with the Ineffabilis constitution God. It was Pope Mastai himself who wanted to erect a statue in Rome to remember the event for future generations. He chose the place that seemed most suitable, but also the most symbolic: the square in front of the Spanish Embassy next to the Holy See, since it was in the Iberian country that the deepest devotion to the Immaculate Conception flourished. A small balcony was then built in the “Palace of Spain” to allow the Pope to attend the inauguration.

A Roman column was used for the sculpture: a piece of marble about 12 meters high and 1.45 meters in diameter, found in 1777 while working on a building belonging to the Benedictine nuns of Santa Maria in Campomarzio. The work was financed by Fernando II, King of the Two Sicilies, as a gesture of reconciliation with the Church. The laying of the foundation stone took place on May 6, 1855, with the blessing of Cardinal Giacomo Filippo Franzoni, Prefect of Fide Advertising, whose headquarters is right in front of the monument. It took two hundred firefighters to raise the column on the night of December 18, 1856, and eight months later the bronze statue of the Virgin was placed on top. The first to pay homage to the statue was Pope Pius XII, who sent white flowers on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, and then, on December 8, 1953, for the opening of the Marian Year, he personally went to Plaza de España.

act of worship

The act of veneration, as it is known by the faithful, was, however, an idea of ​​John XXIII that all later Popes followed. The first was her direct successor Paul VI, who prayed at the feet of the Virgin Mary at the close of the Second Vatican Council (December 8, 1965) and who, during the oil crisis, went to her in a carriage. John Paul II and Benedict XVI also never missed this visit, structuring it in a brief and precise rite: a prayer made before the city authorities, the placing of flowers and the reading of a passage from Sacred Scripture. This tradition was also maintained by Francisco who, at this stage, added a visit to Santa Maria Maggiore, where the Marian icon of the “Salus Populi Romani” is kept, Our Lady which tradition claims to have been painted by Saint Luke, considered the patron and protector of all Rome.